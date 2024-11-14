Get to Know Jesus: New Christian Journal MY BEST IS GOOD ENOUGH FOR ME Spreads Message of Self-Love

Charleston, SC, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Above all, Kecia L. Haynes loves the Lord, and her deepest desire is to please God with her faithfulness. Having discovered the source of a life filled with joy, hope and peace, Haynes felt called to share how a personal relationship with Jesus Christ helps cultivate self-love in a new journal. By getting to know Jesus, Haynes learned to love herself just as Jesus first loved her and is ready to spread her message of empowerment with the world, particularly those who are in need of courage to try something new. “For anyone who is dancing with the idea of doing something completely unexpected and are not sure how to start or if they even should make a move, this book is for you,” Haynes says.

In “My Best is Good Enough for Me,” Haynes encourages readers to broaden their perspectives, step out of their comfort zones, and take a leap of faith. Offering powerful insights on spirituality and self-worth, Haynes teaches readers how to establish and nurture their faith by making a conscious choice to spend more time communing with Christ. Haynes’s journal of self-exploration invites readers to discover the ultimate foundation of love. “Whether you are looking for inspiration, searching for your voice, desiring to know God, or feeling overwhelmed, rejected, alone, or defeated, I want you to feel loved and valued, but not only feel it, also believe it,” Haynes says.

“My Best Is Good Enough for Me” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Kecia L. Haynes is a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. Her life’s work is to honor God’s will and fulfill His purpose. When not writing, she enjoys reupholstering furniture, antiquing, reading, coloring and solving puzzles.

For more information about the author and her work, please visit any of her social media profiles.

Website: mybestisgoodenoughforme.com

Media Contact:

Kecia L. Haynes

Email address theflylotus@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Kecia L. Haynes

Attachment