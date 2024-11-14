New Swindon crochet store opens to tackle mental health

SWINDON, United Kingdom, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘ Creative Crochet By Shani ’ by multi business owner Shani Moore, a vibrant new crochet store and workshop hub, has officially launched in Swindon, bringing with it a unique blend of creativity and community.

Since opening its doors in June 2024, the business has quickly become a haven for craft enthusiasts and those seeking a therapeutic escape from life’s pressures. With a passion for crochet and a mission to support mental well-being, Shani has created a space where people of all skill levels can learn, connect, and find solace in the calming rhythm of the craft.

The response from the local community has been overwhelming, so far garnering over 400 clients and over 30 5* Google reviews. In just a few months, the demand has seen the service expand from two workshops a week to two daily sessions. This rapid growth has already necessitated a store expansion, doubling the workshop capacity to accommodate the surge in demand. Clients often describe crochet as their therapy, crediting the craft with helping them manage stress, anxiety, and other mental health challenges.

At the core of Creative Crochet by Shani’s ethos is a commitment to fostering mental well-being. As a certified Mental Health First Aider, Shani has partnered with local mental health charity Best Mates, led by Jeff Tucker, to provide additional resources and support. Many clients have shared how the workshops offer not only creative fulfilment but also a safe space to open up about their struggles, with Shani on hand to listen and signpost them to further help.

Best Mates Co-owner, Jeff Tucker, said: “By working together, Shani and I are building a powerful network of support that empowers people to seek help and find camaraderie on their journeys. This partnership not only underscores the importance of mental health but also highlights the incredible impact local initiatives can have on our community. Together, Best Mates and Creative Crochet by Shani are making strides in Swindon, quickly becoming the town’s best-kept secret in mental health support and community engagement.”

The business has also quickly become a hub for creativity, hosting sold-out crochet retreats and masterclasses in other crafts, such as macramé and wreath-making. These events have cultivated a tight-knit community where participants can relax, connect, and immerse themselves in a shared love of crafting.

Crochet’s therapeutic benefits are widely recognised, and Shani is determined to make the craft accessible to everyone, including men, who are often underrepresented in creative spaces. By breaking down gender stereotypes, she hopes to show that crochet is a powerful tool for anyone seeking a creative and calming outlet.

In under six months, Creative Crochet by Shani has achieved nearly £18,000 in revenue, a testament to the strength of its offering and the support of the Swindon community. Looking ahead, Shani plans to expand her range of unique crochet patterns—particularly her signature Gonks—and host additional retreats to meet growing demand.

With creativity and mental well-being at its heart, Creative Crochet by Shani is poised to become a cornerstone of Swindon’s craft scene, offering residents a place to learn, heal, and connect through the art of crochet.

For more information on Creative Crochet by Shani, visit www.creativecrochetbyshani.co.uk .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94334afe-591c-4971-a997-16773990757b