Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert


Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 7 November 2024 to 13 November 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 800 shares during the period from 7 November 2024 to 13 November 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 896 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 November 2024 to 13 November 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
7 November 202490032.2032.2032.2028 980
8 November 20242 00033.6033.8033.4067 200
11 November 20241 20033.8333.9033.7040 596
12 November 20244 10032.8833.3232.42134 808
13 November 202460032.3532.4032.3019 410
Total8 800   290 994


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
7 November 20245 10033.7034.0032.90171 870
8 November 202440034.0034.0034.0013 600
11 November 20241 09634.1634.2034.1037 439
12 November 202400.000.000.000
13 November 202430032.6032.6032.609 780
Total6 896   232 689

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 53 938 shares.

On 13 November 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 866 067 own shares, or 3.44% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p241115E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement