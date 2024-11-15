$6.74 Billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Markets - Global Forecasts from 2024 to 2029, Competitive Profiles of Adobe, AWS, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in social media market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.53%, reaching a market size of US$6.74 billion in 2029 from US$1.92 billion in 2024.



AI is altering the landscape of social media at breakneck speed. Indeed, social networking sites, companies, and individuals are leveraging AI systems to boost their events. With AI, social media platforms can recommend pertinent content more accurately, detect and remove toxic postings, as well as personalize their environment for users. Specifically, AI powers personalized recommendation tools and newsfeed features among others.





Moreover, it deletes spam messages as well as harmful comments like those that incite hate speech. In addition to that, businesses utilize AI to enhance their online marketing efforts through customer relationship management. Some of the tasks performed include post creation and scheduling; replying to comments or messages; analyzing social data among others. Personalized Ads in different forms are also designed by these systems to cater for client needs.



Individuals too have adopted an approach involving the use of this technology to improve how they use their accounts within such platforms. Content-producing tools powered by artificial intelligence help in filtering undesired messages plus multitasking across various web spaces whereby a single user utilizes numerous profiles all at once. Users are further safeguarded from cyber scams and stalking with this technology used in social media.



AI in social media Market Drivers:

Content personalization is anticipated to increase the market demand

nowadays social media platforms use AI algorithms to examine the preferences, behaviours and data of users. In this way, tailor-made news feeds, targeted ads and suggested posts are presented to its users. User engagement is enhanced by these personalised experiences that also translate into longer tasks on such platforms resulting in increased ad revenues. In general, social media platforms seeking user experience optimization and financial success consider AI technology as an invaluable resource.

AI in Social Media Market Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period

In the foreseeable future, significant growth is anticipated for AI within the social media market in the Asia Pacific region. Various fields, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation, have historically been characterized by high levels of innovation in this particular region contributing to a conducive environment for AI's expansion into the social media sector. Increasingly online platforms are being adopted by an increasing number of companies and individuals as digital trade progresses. As such adoption of features powered by AI on social media networks can henceforth be expected within this particular context.

Moreover, advances in digital infrastructure like improved internet connectivity, data centres and cloud computing enable more efficient processing of AI in the Asia Pacific region. To enhance financial cooperation among trade partners involved as well as integrating markets governments have also urged for togetherness and interconnectivity.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Adobe

AWS

Google LLC

IBM Corp.

Meta

Microsoft

Salesforce Inc.

The AI in social media market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Technology

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Application

Sales and Marketing

Customer Experience Management

Predictive Risk Assessment

Image recognition

By End User

Retail

BFSI

E-commerce

Media and Advertising

Others

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Others



