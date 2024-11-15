AKVA group ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

OleMa AS, a company controlled by board member and primary insider Tore Rasmussen, has today acquired 15,000 shares in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”) at a price of NOK 67,20 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr. Rasmussen and related parties own 15,000 shares in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Dated: 15 November 2024

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

