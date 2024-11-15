Car Rental Global Industry Guide 2024 | Now Available

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Car Rental industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

The global car rental market recorded revenues of $80.81 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% between 2018 and 2023. Market volume increased with a CAGR of 1.2% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 6,863,293 car fleet in 2023. In the global market, the North America region is the largest market, accounting for 56.4% of the global car rental market in 2023.

Key Highlights

Car rental refers to the short-term hiring of a motor vehicle from one party to another, typically excluding taxis. Our market scope includes only self-driven, short term (i.e., less than 1 year) car rental data. It excludes leasing or rental of cars for more than one year and the chauffeur driven cars/cabs.

Market value includes car rentals for business, leisure purposes, and insurance replacement. Business segment covers annual revenue generated through the customers whose primary purpose of travel is business. It also includes revenue generated through car rentals under negotiated contractual agreements between businesses and a rental company. Leisure segment includes all car rentals other than business rentals. Insurance replacement represents the amount paid by insurance company to car rental company for renting a car when their customer's (corporate or individual) own car gets damaged, and it is being repaired. The hired car will be provided to the customer by insurance company till the time the customer's own car gets repaired. Market volumes represent the size of the rental car fleet (absolute unit) within the respective countries.

By distribution channels, market is segmented into airport and non-airport rentals. Airport rental includes all car rentals hired at car rental POS/offices/counters located at an airport either within the terminal or next to the airport. It also includes POS present near the airport (where no other mode of transport is used for commuting to reach that point of close proximity from where car is being hired). Non-airport rentals cover everything except POS located in or by airports. Other distribution channel represents the value of the fleet rented for insurance purpose.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global car rental market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global car rental market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key car rental market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global car rental market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global car rental market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global car rental market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global car rental market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global car rental market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Car Rental

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



Competitive Landscape

Alamo Rent a Car Mexico

Avis Budget Group Inc

Booking Holdings Inc

CanaDream Corp

CAR Inc

Enterprise Holdings Inc

Europcar Mobility Group SA

Hertz Global Holdings Inc

Sixt SE

Sunwing Tours Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bm60bf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.