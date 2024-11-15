Coppernico Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market Under Symbol CPPMF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF) (“Coppernico” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce its common shares commence trading today on OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) under the symbol “CPPMF”. This strategic quotation on the OTCQB Market, operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, marks an important step in expanding Coppernico’s exposure and accessibility to U.S. investors. The Company will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “COPR”.

Coppernico’s shares continue to be eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States, providing a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders.

Financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company are available to investors on the OTC Markets website www.otcmarkets.com.

Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO, stated, “Our commencement of trading on OTCQB with a goal of upgrading to OTCQX as we qualify over time, combined with DTC eligibility, marks a pivotal step in our strategy to broaden Coppernico’s accessibility and appeal to a wider U.S. investor audience. With our active drill program and encouraging initial results, we are thrilled to open this opportunity to a broader base of investors to join us on our exciting exploration journey.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

Chair & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Coppernico Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 778 729 0600

Email: info@coppernicometals.com

Website: www.coppernicometals.com

Twitter: @CoppernicoMetal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/coppernico-metals/

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company’s management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company, through its wholly-owned private Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, and is regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 102,000 hectares (1,020 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-class Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems, and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company’s NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under symbol "COPR" and traded on the OTCQX Best Market under symbol “CPPMF”. More information about the Company can be found on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Notes

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

US Investors

The Company’s public disclosure record uses Canadian mining terms as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and in accordance with NI 43-101 (Disclosure Standards for Mineral Projects). These Canadian standards differ in certain respects from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applicable to United States domestic and certain foreign reporting companies under Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K (“S-K 1300”). Readers seeking an in-depth understanding of the Company’s technical disclosure will need to be aware of these differences.