THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

NET ASSET VALUES

15 NOVEMBER 2024

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 30 September 2024 were as follows:

Pence Per Share 30 September 2024 Ventures Ordinary Share 41.8p Healthcare Ordinary Share 37.1p AIM Shares 104.0p DP67 Ordinary Share 27.5p

In advance of the merger with Foresight Ventures VCT plc (formerly Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc), the Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value of its share classes, as at 15 November 2024 were as follows:

Pence Per Share 15 November 2024 Ventures Ordinary Share 42.0p Healthcare Ordinary Share 37.0p AIM Shares 104.3p DP67 Ordinary Share 27.4p

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181