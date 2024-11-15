Net Asset Value(s)

| Source: Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

NET ASSET VALUES
15 NOVEMBER 2024

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 30 September 2024 were as follows:

 Pence Per Share
 30 September 2024
Ventures Ordinary Share41.8p
Healthcare Ordinary Share37.1p
AIM Shares104.0p
DP67 Ordinary Share27.5p

In advance of the merger with Foresight Ventures VCT plc (formerly Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc), the Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value of its share classes, as at 15 November 2024 were as follows:

 Pence Per Share
 15 November 2024
Ventures Ordinary Share42.0p
Healthcare Ordinary Share37.0p
AIM Shares104.3p
DP67 Ordinary Share27.4p

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181