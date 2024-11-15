THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
NET ASSET VALUES
15 NOVEMBER 2024
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 30 September 2024 were as follows:
|Pence Per Share
|30 September 2024
|Ventures Ordinary Share
|41.8p
|Healthcare Ordinary Share
|37.1p
|AIM Shares
|104.0p
|DP67 Ordinary Share
|27.5p
In advance of the merger with Foresight Ventures VCT plc (formerly Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc), the Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value of its share classes, as at 15 November 2024 were as follows:
|Pence Per Share
|15 November 2024
|Ventures Ordinary Share
|42.0p
|Healthcare Ordinary Share
|37.0p
|AIM Shares
|104.3p
|DP67 Ordinary Share
|27.4p
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181