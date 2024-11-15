DNA Synthesis Market to Reach USD 15.48 Billion by 2032 Driven by Demand for Genomics Research and Personalized Medicine

Austin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “The DNA Synthesis Market , valued at USD 3.59 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 15.48 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.66% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The rapid expansion of genomics research, advancements in therapeutic DNA applications, and the growing need for personalized medicine are driving unprecedented growth in the DNA synthesis market. DNA synthesis technology is critical for scientific fields such as synthetic biology, molecular genetics, and bioengineering, enabling the creation of custom DNA sequences for various research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. As advancements in CRISPR, gene therapy, and synthetic biology flourish, demand for DNA synthesis has risen sharply, positioning it as a pivotal tool in developing targeted treatments and innovative genetic research solutions.

Market Overview

The DNA synthesis market is experiencing robust demand driven by breakthroughs in personalized medicine, biopharmaceuticals, and genome editing. DNA synthesis facilitates the assembly of customized DNA strands, which are essential in genetic testing, drug discovery, and the study of complex biological systems. As the global supply of synthesized DNA components grows, companies are heavily investing in R&D to meet the demand for high-precision genetic engineering tools and customized genetic materials. Significant market players are broadening their product portfolios and forming strategic collaborations to deliver more advanced DNA synthesis solutions, which in turn drives the industry forward. For instance, collaborations between technology firms and biotech companies are fostering innovative DNA synthesis methodologies, streamlining production, and expanding their applications in healthcare and beyond.





Key Companies:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - DNA synthesis reagents and oligonucleotide synthesis services

Twist Bioscience Corporation - Synthetic DNA and oligonucleotide pools

BIONEER CORPORATION - Custom gene synthesis and oligonucleotides

Eton Bioscience, Inc. - DNA sequencing and synthesis services

LGC Biosearch Technologies - Oligonucleotide synthesis and nucleic acid synthesis solutions

IBA Lifesciences GmbH - Custom DNA and RNA oligonucleotide synthesis

Eurofins Scientific - Genomics services including gene synthesis and oligonucleotide production

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. - DNA and RNA oligonucleotides, gene synthesis, and CRISPR solutions

Quintara Biosciences - Gene synthesis and molecular biology services

GenScript Biotech Corporation - Gene synthesis, plasmid preparation, and peptide synthesis

Biomatik - Custom gene synthesis, protein production, and molecular biology reagents

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. - DNA synthesis and custom oligonucleotide production

OriGene Technologies, Inc. - Custom gene synthesis and molecular cloning services

ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. - Gene synthesis and antibody production

ProteoGenix - Gene synthesis and antibody production for synthetic biology applications

Synbio Technologies - Custom gene synthesis and synthetic biology solutions

DNA Synthesis Market Report Scope:

Key Segments • By Service (Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Pre-designed Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Gene Synthesis)

• By Application (Research and Development, Therapeutics, Diagnostic)

• By End-User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for DNA Synthesis Products & Services Across Multiple Applications

• Enhanced Healthcare Spending and Support for Precision Medicine

Segment Analysis

By Service

The oligonucleotide synthesis segment dominated the DNA synthesis market in 2023, accounting for a substantial portion due to its essential role in genomics research, PCR, and DNA sequencing. In 2023, this segment held a leading position, bolstered by the increasing focus on genomics and the growing recognition of genetic disorders. Oligonucleotides are foundational in molecular biology and play a critical role in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. For example, the Gene Therapy Initiative launched at UC San Diego in August 2023, supported by a USD 5 million gift from the Nancy and Geoffrey Stack Foundation, is set to enhance gene therapy research for rare genetic diseases in children and adults, thereby driving further demand for oligonucleotide synthesis.

The gene synthesis segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period. This segment includes custom gene synthesis and gene library synthesis, which are integral to gene therapy approaches. Gene synthesis enables the creation of synthetic genes that can be inserted into cells to combat or prevent diseases, offering a revolutionary approach to genetic medicine. Additionally, gene synthesis facilitates the development of synthetic therapeutic genes optimized for specific gene delivery methods, enhancing the specificity and efficacy of treatments. The capacity to clone synthetic genes into custom viral vectors for therapeutic applications is a major driver for this segment's growth.

By Application

In 2023, the research and development (R&D) segment accounted for the largest market share at 63.3%, due to increasing global research initiatives in synthetic biology and genomics. R&D demand is particularly high for DNA synthesis applications in molecular biology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. DNA synthesis is a vital tool across various R&D sectors, including gene synthesis, genome editing, and biopharmaceuticals. This growth has been accelerated by the adoption of CRISPR technology, which has expanded the scope of DNA synthesis applications in genetic engineering and therapeutic research.

The therapeutics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.41% over the forecast period, marking it as the fastest-growing segment. DNA synthesis is instrumental in creating custom treatments for various genetic disorders and cancers, enabling high-precision DNA profiling and therapeutic enzyme screening. DNA synthesis allows scientists to construct synthetic gene circuits and therapeutic enzymes, which is crucial in developing new and effective treatments for a range of diseases, from hereditary disorders to complex cancers.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held the dominant position in the DNA synthesis market, attributed to the strong presence of key biotech companies, significant research funding, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Major players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Twist Bioscience Corporation, and Integrated DNA Technologies are headquartered in this region, supporting the growing demand for DNA synthesis in research and therapeutic applications. Additionally, North America has seen an increase in R&D activities, with universities and research institutes extensively utilizing DNA synthesis technologies to drive innovations in genomics, personalized medicine, and synthetic biology.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the DNA synthesis market over the forecast period, driven by increased investment in biotechnological research, government support for healthcare innovation, and growing academic collaborations. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are rapidly advancing in the genomics and biopharmaceutical sectors, leading to a surge in demand for DNA synthesis services. Companies in Asia-Pacific, such as Bioneer Corporation and GenScript Biotech Corporation, are actively expanding their services, fostering strong growth within the region’s DNA synthesis market.

Recent Developments

May 2024 : Molecular Assemblies, Inc. launched a Partnering Program, licensing its Full Enzymatic Synthesis (FES) technology to select partners. The program includes an automated synthesis platform and necessary licenses to support in-house research applications.

: Molecular Assemblies, Inc. launched a Partnering Program, licensing its Full Enzymatic Synthesis (FES) technology to select partners. The program includes an automated synthesis platform and necessary licenses to support in-house research applications. November 2023 : QIAGEN entered a strategic collaboration with Element Biosciences, Inc., enhancing next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows with compatibility for Element’s AVITI System.

: QIAGEN entered a strategic collaboration with Element Biosciences, Inc., enhancing next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows with compatibility for Element’s AVITI System. April 2023 : Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing expanded its Stability Services facility in Lancaster, PA, to meet rising DNA synthesis production demands.

: Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing expanded its Stability Services facility in Lancaster, PA, to meet rising DNA synthesis production demands. February 2023: TECAN partnered with Element Biosciences to offer a comprehensive benchtop NGS solution, incorporating TECAN’s MagicPrep NGS and Element’s AVITI DNA sequencing system.

The ongoing advancements in DNA synthesis underscore its critical role in genetic research and therapeutics, enabling significant strides in understanding and treating genetic disorders, and driving the market's remarkable growth trajectory.





