Mudra Link from Wearable Devices Awarded CES 2025 Innovation Award, Honored in XR Technologies & Accessories

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), an award-winning pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based wearable gesture control technology, announced that its latest Mudra Link, neural interface wristband, has been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association as a CES® 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree. This award, in the XR Technologies & Accessories category, underscores Mudra Link’s breakthrough design and pioneering capabilities that bring hands-free digital control to Android, iOS, and more.

Wearable Devices, celebrated for its Mudra Band, which won the prestigious “Best of CES® Innovation Award” in the Best Wearable category in 2021, continues to set industry standards with Mudra Link. As the world’s first neural interface wristband for Android, Mudra Link enables intuitive device interaction through neural signals captured from subtle finger and wrist movements, unlocking a new level of accessibility and interaction in digital environments.

“Our inclusion as a CES® 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree affirms the market’s need for neural control wearables like Mudra Link and Mudra Band,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “Our focus continues to be on elevating the user experience across multiple platforms, not only by refining gesture-based control but by ensuring these solutions are practical and seamless.”

As neural gesture technology becomes increasingly central to augmented reality (AR), extended reality (XR), and virtual reality experiences, independent research and user insights affirm that neural gesture control wearables can complement devices like Meta’s Orion AR glasses by extending control beyond line-of-sight and field-of-view limitations. Wearable Devices has consistently demonstrated its expertise in this sector, with the Mudra Band and now the Mudra Link is setting new standards for interaction, comfort, and cross-platform compatibility.

Mr. Dahan added, “Mudra Link’s selection as a CES® 2025 Innovation Award Honoree validates the innovation driving Wearable Devices’ offerings, enhancing the usability of AR and XR devices and paving the way for expanded, intuitive interaction across digital spaces.”

For more information on Mudra Link and other award-winning Wearable Devices products, please visit https://mudra-band.com/pages/mudra-link-main.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.



