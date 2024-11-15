New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyers in NW Ohio & SE Michigan

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 53rd location in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan! The brand-new franchise location—led by Brad and Ely Nicholson—will now be able to buy and sell homes in Hillsdale, Lenawee, and Monroe Counties in Michigan and Henry, Fulton, Williams, and Defiance Counties in Ohio .

New Again Houses® buys properties that need work and renovates them into beautiful, updated homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Brad said, “We chose to flip houses because we love the experience of taking a house in need of repairs and turning it into a beautiful, more modern home for a new family to make memories in. We love the process of seeing the possibility in a house and turning that possibility into reality.”

Ely added, “We hope that our business brings value to the community by engaging with multiple contractors, vendors, and suppliers across the area, boosting the economy. But more importantly, we renovate homes and turn them into beautiful but affordable places ideal for young families or people just getting started in the experience of home ownership.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Northwest Ohio, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/oh/nw-oh . For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Southeast Michigan, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/mi/se-mi .

