Azuria Water Solutions Announces Acquisition of North American Pipeline Management, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions ™, the leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of North American Pipeline Management, Inc. (NAPM), a utility contractor serving customers in the Carolinas and Georgia. NAPM will continue to operate independently as a division of Azuria.

The company was founded in 2005 by Shannon Herford and Dorelly Herford in Marietta, Georgia. With more than 15 years of experience, NAPM specializes in complex sewer rehabilitation and replacement projects requiring creative trenchless solutions. The company’s in-house capabilities range from open cut to pipe inspection and trenchless rehabilitation with cost-effective solutions. NAPM provides superior service in all phases of water, storm and sewer construction utilizing the most modern tools and methods to meet the needs of municipalities, engineers and contractors.

NAPM is a multi-discipline provider of pipeline services, including pipe-bursting, sliplining, horizontal directional drilling (HDD), clean & TV, grout and lateral lining.

NAPM employees and facilities will remain in place and will continue to deliver solutions for their customers. Shannon plans to remain in his leadership role now as part of Azuria.

Azuria Water Solutions welcomes the NAPM team to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Learn more at Azuria.com .