Allsup Names David Doeren President And Chief Operating Officer, Strengthening Leadership For Future Growth

Belleville, Illinois, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the leading nationwide provider of specialized services in Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, Allsup Veterans Appeals℠, and return-to-work programs, announces the promotion of David Doeren to president and chief operating officer. Effective immediately, Doeren will oversee all aspects of services at Allsup to help individuals and families access essential disability and healthcare benefits.

Doeren joined Allsup in 2012, and was promoted to executive vice president and COO in April 2020. His leadership has transformed Allsup into a workforce of highly skilled experts, supported by advanced analytics and data-driven tools that strengthen the service lines at Allsup and enhance its SSDI representation expertise. During his recent tenure the company has set records and is poised to finish another record-breaking year of achievements.

“David has earned this recognition for his exceptional leadership and commitment to our mission to help thousands each year,” said founder and CEO Jim Allsup. “With new developments in federal disability programs, we’re positioning Allsup to play a central role in improving Social Security disability services. David’s promotion reflects his outstanding leadership transforming our company over the last four years, and our confidence in his ability to lead us into this new era.”

Over the past year, under Doeren’s direction, Allsup achieved a series of record milestones, including recognition as a USA Today and St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplace. The company also received national awards for its innovation, leadership, professional development, employee well-being and work-life flexibility.

A 20-year industry veteran, David Doeren has been a steadfast advocate for the mission at Allsup, enhancing services such as return-to-work programs, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, veterans’ disability appeals, and healthcare coordination. His commitment to growth and innovation has driven significant achievements, including reaching the milestone of assisting over 400,000 individuals nationwide in securing the Social Security disability benefits they deserve, leading the company to 40 years in business and 10 years providing vocational services.

Today, Allsup remains at the forefront of expert SSDI assistance with additional exclusive services such as Disability Financial Solutions®, particularly for those navigating the SSDI application process. Allsup also offers assistance in the areas of healthcare insurance, debt relief, household expenses and more, which can represent a vital initial step toward financial and medical stability.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

