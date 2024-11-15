REMSleep Holdings, Inc. Shareholder Update

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RMSL): To all stockholders, this is an update as to the status of the launch of the Deltawave product to the marketplace.

Investors are anxious for Deltawave to be introduced to market. REMSleep is anxious for the Deltawave to be introduced to sleep apnea sufferers. We want to thank all our stockholders for the continued support, loyalty and trust. We all know how frustrating this has been over the last two years or more, and admittedly most start-ups would have thrown in the towel.

REMSleep is a small start-up company. Yet, we are in it to win it and have no intention of stopping until we launch this to the marketplace.

We wanted to inform all that we will, however, experience an additional delay introducing the new Deltawave nasal pillows mask to market. REMSleep has no control over this delay as we wait for product arrival.

We project we will be introducing the Deltawave mask to market the end of January 2025. This decision was made through advice from our regulatory consultant to assure REMSleep will be fully compliant to FDA regulations, among other critical considerations.

Additionally, we must fit into the schedules of our suppliers.

This includes mold manufacturers, packaging manufacturers and material manufacturers. For example, the specialized medical grade silicone used in our products has a strictly monitored shelf life and must be procured in a timely manner that matches production schedules.

For those who have been questioning the delays and disagree with the momentum and the timelines we have been navigating, we believe that we have been responsible and prudent based on the cadence of approvals presented. As much as we would have liked to pull the trigger for mass production earlier, we had to hold on many different occasions to be assured we were investing our money wisely as timelines and regulations continued to change.

We regret these delays, but we take comfort in knowing that the Deltawave is an unequivocal super star which will make a huge impact on the market. We are confident every distributor on the map will want to offer the Deltawave and next generation REMSleep masks in the future.

Here are some updates on major workstreams to date:

We have secured two major distributors who are waiting for completed products to be evaluated.

We are currently upgrading our website to better represent our current and new product lines as well as integrating up to date e-commerce capabilities.

New product development continues with molds in the pipeline in anticipation of a smooth 510K for new product development based on lessons learned from the past.

We greatly appreciate those who have “hung in there” with us through these tumultuous years. One thing should be clear to our investors, we are all determined to get the Deltawave as well as other new products into the marketplace.

Contact:

Tom Wood

912-590-2001

twood@remsleep.com