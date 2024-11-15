Food Club brand partners with new Hallmark+ streaming service for the holidays

Itasca, Illinois, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Club brand recently announced it’s pairing up with Hallmark+ – the new Hallmark streaming service and membership program – for a holiday-themed partnership.

This holiday season, Food Club will offer an in-store marketing presence, connecting its shoppers to the launch of Hallmark+ through special recipes that focus on Holiday Entertaining, Holiday Movie Watching and Holiday Breakfast. Food Club is a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners.

New recipes include Gingerbread Pancakes, Holiday Hand Pies, Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake and Spinach & Artichoke Crescent Roll Wreath. Recipes are available on FoodClub.com.

“After the success of last year’s partnership with Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, we knew we had another opportunity to connect our Food Club shoppers with Hallmark+,” said Boyd Irving, Vice President of Exclusive Brands for Associated Food Stores and a Topco member. “We know our Food Club shoppers utilize our products to enhance their holiday recipes, so this partnership is a great way to introduce them to making new memories this holiday season.”

As part of its programming offerings, Hallmark+ will feature two original holiday scripted series, “Holidazed” and “Mistletoe Murders”; unscripted series like “Finding Mr. Christmas” and “Ready, Set, Glow!”; seven original movies; as well as a holiday library with approximately 500 hours of Christmas titles.

Additionally, Food Club products will be featured in the Very Merry Giveaway from Hallmark Channel with three themed prize packs including Cocoa & Holiday Baking, Cozy Holiday Movie Date Night, and Holiday Morning Breakfast Essentials. To enter, visit https://verymerrygiveaway.hallmarkchannel.com/.



About Food Club

Food Club is a brand whose mission is to provide great-tasting and affordable food around tables and communities. Food Clubs offers more than 2,500 products across nearly every department, covering everything from snacks and supper to baking and breakfast. The brand – procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners – has products currently available to purchase in thousands of Topco member stores across the country. For more information on Food Club or to see where Food Club products are available for purchase, visit www.foodclub.com.



About Topco Associates, LLC.

Topco Associates, LLC is an over $18 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food

industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco manages 20 brands on behalf of its member owners, including the Food Club brand. For more information, please visit https://www.topco.com/.

