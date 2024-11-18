Erik Maris Joins Perella Weinberg

NEW YORK and PARIS, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Erik Maris has joined the Firm’s European practice and will work with its French and European Partners in providing strategic advice to clients across coverage sectors.

“Erik is an industry leader with extensive relationships, an impressive reputation, and a proven track record,” said Cyrille Perard, Partner and President of the Paris Bureau at Perella Weinberg. “His ability to provide innovative advice across a large span of industries is well recognized through corporate clients and financial sponsors. We are so happy to have him join the team and bolster the Perella Weinberg franchise in Europe.”

Mr. Maris brings over 30 years of investment banking experience to Perella Weinberg. He recently spent 4 years at Advent International as an Advisory Partner. Prior to this, he co-founded and led one of France’s most reputable boutique advisory firms, Messier Maris & Associes, in 2010, and before that, served as Managing Partner and Co-Managing Director of Lazard France.

“There has been significant momentum across our European business as we help our clients navigate a complex environment that presents real challenges but also great opportunities,” said Dietrich Becker, President of Perella Weinberg. “The hire of Erik demonstrates our continued investment in premier senior talent and our commitment to providing quality advice and deep expertise to clients across the continent.”

Mr. Maris is a graduate of the HEC Business School in Paris.

