ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
18 November 2024

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
The Company announces that on 15 November 2024 it had purchased a total of 6,474 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased6,474--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)£3.7000--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)£3.6680--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)£3.6865--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 05 September 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 372,816,601 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 372,816,601.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
15/11/202408:44:56GBp47369.60XLONxHaNStI1j5S
15/11/202408:44:56GBp47369.60XLONxHaNStI1j5U
15/11/202408:44:56GBp226369.60XLONxHaNStI1j4W
15/11/202408:44:56GBp320369.80XLONxHaNStI1j4Y
15/11/202408:43:30GBp457370.00XLONxHaNStI1j3M
15/11/202408:35:20GBp141368.40XLONxHaNStI1gh5
15/11/202408:35:20GBp343368.40XLONxHaNStI1gh6
15/11/202408:29:34GBp457368.60XLONxHaNStI1gFw
15/11/202408:28:38GBp320368.80XLONxHaNStI1gB0
15/11/202408:28:32GBp457369.00XLONxHaNStI1gBH
15/11/202408:20:15GBp320368.80XLONxHaNStI1hy1
15/11/202408:20:10GBp457369.00XLONxHaNStI1hyA
15/11/202408:20:10GBp457369.20XLONxHaNStI1hyJ
15/11/202408:07:49GBp421366.80XLONxHaNStI1eyi
15/11/202408:07:49GBp153366.80XLONxHaNStI1eyk
15/11/202408:03:10GBp194367.80XLONxHaNStI1eBm
15/11/202408:03:10GBp323368.00XLONxHaNStI1eBo
15/11/202408:03:10GBp740368.20XLONxHaNStI1eBq
15/11/202408:02:58GBp202368.60XLONxHaNStI1eAD
15/11/202408:02:58GBp96368.60XLONxHaNStI1eAF
15/11/202408:02:58GBp177368.60XLONxHaNStI1eAP
15/11/202408:02:58GBp40368.60XLONxHaNStI1eAR
15/11/202408:02:58GBp79368.60XLONxHaNStI1eAT