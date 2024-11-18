Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 8/11/2024
|296,787
|558.54
|165,766,892
|Monday, 11 November 2024
|1,700
|580.89
|987,513
|Tuesday, 12 November 2024
|1,800
|583.79
|1,050,822
|Wednesday, 13 November 2024
|1,200
|595.12
|714,144
|Thursday, 14 November 2024
|1,400
|574.50
|804,300
|Friday, 15 November 2024
|1,600
|570.01
|912,016
|In the period 11/11/2024 - 15/11/2024
|7,700
|580.36
|4,468,795
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 15/11/2024
|304,487
|559.09
|170,235,687
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,915,413 treasury shares corresponding to 7.66% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments