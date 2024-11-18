Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 8/11/2024296,787558.54165,766,892  
Monday, 11 November 20241,700580.89987,513  
Tuesday, 12 November 20241,800583.791,050,822  
Wednesday, 13 November 20241,200595.12714,144  
Thursday, 14 November 20241,400574.50804,300  
Friday, 15 November 20241,600570.01912,016  
In the period 11/11/2024 - 15/11/20247,700580.364,468,795  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 15/11/2024304,487559.09170,235,687  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,915,413 treasury shares corresponding to 7.66% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

