Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 8/11/2024 296,787 558.54 165,766,892 Monday, 11 November 2024 1,700 580.89 987,513 Tuesday, 12 November 2024 1,800 583.79 1,050,822 Wednesday, 13 November 2024 1,200 595.12 714,144 Thursday, 14 November 2024 1,400 574.50 804,300 Friday, 15 November 2024 1,600 570.01 912,016 In the period 11/11/2024 - 15/11/2024 7,700 580.36 4,468,795 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 15/11/2024 304,487 559.09 170,235,687 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,915,413 treasury shares corresponding to 7.66% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments