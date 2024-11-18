GigaCloud Technology Inc Ranked No. 1 on Forbes’ List of ‘America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies 2025’

EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced it has been ranked #1 on Forbes’ list of “America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies 2025,” an evaluation of over 900 companies with market values between $300 million and $2 billion.

“Achieving the top spot on Forbes’ list is a remarkable milestone that underscores GigaCloud’s strong growth path and its transformative impact on the B2B marketplace for large-parcel merchandise,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to driving value for the wholesale supply chain through our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing model, which has empowered partners worldwide to source, sell, and fulfill more efficiently than ever. As we continue to scale and innovate, we aim to push the boundaries of what’s possible in global commerce, delivering exceptional value and reliability for our stakeholders.”

The companies featured in Forbes' rankings were selected based on their earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return over the past 12 months and the last five years. All data is current as of November 8, 2024. Click here to view the complete list of Forbes' "America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies."

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

