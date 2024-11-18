Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of an application for the delisting of a security in a regulated market

Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
18.11.2024 14.45 EET
Notification of an application for the delisting of a security in a regulated market
The Bank of Åland has filed an application to Nasdaq Helsinki for the delisting of the below-mentioned securities (EUR denominated covered bond issue).
In conjunction with submitting the delisting application, the issued amount of the below-mentioned securities has been reduced to zero.
Name of issue: Covered Bond due 2024
ISIN code: FI4000490677
Issue amount: EUR 400 000 000
For more information please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 (0)40 512 7505