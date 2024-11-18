MEXC introduces a Ferrari Giveaway with a 10,000,000 USDT prize pool





SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has launched a Ferrari Giveaway event that features a notable prize pool of 10,000,000 USDT. This initiative aims to provide users with a unique opportunity to win a Ferrari SF90 Stradale and other exclusive items while engaging with the platform. The event is open for participation until December 17, 2024, welcoming users from around the world.

Event overview

Prize Pool: The giveaway includes a total prize pool of 10,000,000 USDT, highlighted by a Ferrari SF90 Stradale valued at $500,000. Participants can also win Ferrari-themed items, such as a 1:8 scale model of the Ferrari 488 GTB, a Hublot Big Bang UNICO Ferrari watch, a special edition helmet from Charles Leclerc, a Montblanc fountain pen, and signed memorabilia from Leclerc.

Giveaway opportunities: Participants can earn chances to enter the draw based on their trading activity. For every 50,000 USDT in daily trading volume, users receive one entry, with a maximum of 10 entries per day. Additionally, trading 4,000,000 USDT weekly provides further chances, up to five per week. There’s no limit on entries for those who trade a total of 20,000,000 USDT during the event.

Fair selection process: MEXC is committed to transparency in the lottery process. The winning number will be determined using the last five digits of the first Bitcoin block hash generated at the end of the event, allowing participants to verify the outcome.

How to get involved

Register for the Ferrari Giveaway through the official link .

. Engage in trading activities on MEXC to earn lucky draw chances.

Accumulate chances throughout the event to increase the likelihood of winning.

For more information, please visit the event page.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC aims to provide a user-friendly platform for cryptocurrency trading. With a diverse range of tokens, competitive fees, and a focus on accessibility, MEXC serves over 30 million users in more than 170 countries. The platform is designed to cater to both newcomers and experienced traders, offering a secure and efficient way to navigate the world of digital assets.

Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Contact:

Lucia Hu

lucia.hu@mexc.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MEXC. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/283c244b-6e39-4b7a-b46e-4a776b152e13