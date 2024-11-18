ParaZero Received Regulatory Approval in Europe for its Drone Safety System

ParaZero's SafeAir M-300/ M-350 Pro parachute systems comply with key safety requirements, enabling drone operators to enhance their operational scope

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "Company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, announces that it has received the Design Verification Report (DVR) approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its SafeAir M-300 Pro and SafeAir M-350 Pro parachute safety kits. This approval adds to ParaZero’s portfolio of previously granted approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), alongside additional territories.

The EASA DVR confirms that ParaZero's SafeAir M-300/ M-350 Pro parachute systems comply with key safety requirements, enabling drone operators to enhance their operational scope under the Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) process. The approval allows operators to:

Fulfill the 'Enhanced Containment' Requirement: The SafeAir systems meet compliance with the Light-UAS.2511 standard, offering robust flight termination capabilities that provides an additional safety layer when operating near high-risk areas such as crowded locations or critical airspaces.

Reduce Ground Risk Class by One Point: The systems also comply with the Light-UAS.2512 standard for impact mitigation. This reduction in the rated Ground Risk Class grants operators more flexibility in executing medium-risk missions, including those beyond visual line of sight and near populated areas.

EASA’s stamp of approval strengthens ParaZero’s technology as a trusted solution for drone operations throughout Europe, ensuring safer, more versatile missions for commercial operators.

“This certification reinforces our dedication to safety and innovation in the drone industry,” said Boaz Shetzer, CEO at ParaZero. “With the DVR, operators can now conduct more complex missions with greater confidence, shortening the approval process and expanding their operational capabilities.”

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is a leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems technologies for commercial and military platforms as well as for urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero develops and manufactures smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit https://parazero.com/

