Wreaths Across America Announces the Mobile Education Exhibit 2025 National Tour Schedule

Columbia Falls, Maine, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) is overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from communities nationwide for its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE). The MEE is a rolling interactive museum that shares the organization’s year-round mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom. Today, WAA announces the MEE tour schedule for 2025.

Next year’s national tour will include events in the following states:

January - Arizona

February - New Mexico

March - North Carolina

April - New York and Massachusetts

May - West Virginia, Kentucky, Missouri and Oklahoma

June and July - Pennsylvania

August - Michigan and Wisconsin

September - Ohi0

October - Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi

November - Florida

It will go home to Maine in December to join Wreaths Across America’s “Escort to Arlington” ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day 2025 – Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Click here to submit a request to host a local event.

When the MEE pulls into your area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour, and speak with WAA Ambassadors and volunteers. The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public to ask questions, share stories, and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

The WAA ambassadors, taking the MEE to towns across the nation, are proud to have officially welcomed home over 6,000 Vietnam veterans since it first hit the road in 2019 as part of the organization’s partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.

Click here to learn more about the Mobile Education Exhibit or submit a request for it to come to your community in 2025.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.



