Rapid7’s Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) adds coverage for Microsoft Security Telemetry

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced the expansion of its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) service to deliver continuous threat detection, investigation, and response across core Microsoft security tools. The newly enhanced service leverages organizations' existing Microsoft telemetry, integrating it into Rapid7's Command Platform for broader, faster threat detection and remediation, by the Rapid7 security operations center (SOC), without additional infrastructure or complex integration requirements.

Microsoft tools are a foundational component within many organizations’ tech stacks -with over 25% of endpoint security market share, according to IDC . The expansion of Rapid7’s MXDR offering addresses security teams' growing need for a fully integrated SOC service that spans the breadth of these Microsoft security tools plus has visibility across endpoints, cloud service providers, identity and access management, and network security solutions.

“With Rapid7 MXDR support for Microsoft, organizations of every size can now harness the best of both worlds: the familiarity and depth of their Microsoft environment and the advanced detection, correlation, automation, and forensic response capabilities of Rapid7’s MXDR service,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “This helps security teams achieve 24x7 comprehensive Microsoft coverage throughout their tool stack - a key piece in empowering them to manage, prioritize, and respond to risk across their entire attack surface.”

Through direct connections to essential Microsoft event sources, including Microsoft 365, Defender for Cloud, Defender for Endpoint, and Entra Identity Protection, Rapid7 MXDR provides:

Comprehensive Threat Visibility : By incorporating data from both Rapid7 native and existing Microsoft telemetry, Rapid7 MXDR eliminates blind spots and enables rapid response across an organization’s digital ecosystem.

: By incorporating data from both Rapid7 native and existing Microsoft telemetry, Rapid7 MXDR eliminates blind spots and enables rapid response across an organization’s digital ecosystem. Accelerated Response : With Rapid7’s SOC responding to and containing threats across the Microsoft environment, organizations benefit from reduced detection and remediation times, preventing adversaries from causing operational, financial, or reputational harm.

: With Rapid7’s SOC responding to and containing threats across the Microsoft environment, organizations benefit from reduced detection and remediation times, preventing adversaries from causing operational, financial, or reputational harm. Enhanced Customization: MXDR support for Microsoft allows organizations to customize their protection coverage, seamlessly layering Rapid7’s advanced detection capabilities on top of Microsoft’s telemetry, creating an adaptable security solution tailored to each customer’s environment.



To learn more about Rapid7’s Managed Detection and Response service with Microsoft ecosystem support, visit https://www.rapid7.com/services/managed-detection-and-response-mdr .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

