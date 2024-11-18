AMERANT BANK ANNOUNCES HIRE OF BRADEN R. SMITH AS SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER AND PROMOTION OF SHARYMAR CALDERON TO SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Miami, Fl, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence across South Florida, has named Braden R. Smith as SEVP, Chief Business Development Officer. In this key role, Smith will be responsible for identifying, evaluating, and pursuing business opportunities that align with Amerant’s strategic growth objectives for and across all lines of business.

In addition, Sharymar Calderon, Amerant Bank’s EVP and Chief Financial Officer since May 2023, has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President.

“We are excited to welcome Braden as Amerant’s new Chief Business Development Officer and to announce Shary’s promotion to SEVP, said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “Given Braden’s proven expertise in generating new business opportunities, he will play a key role in achieving our planned growth objectives, and Shary’s promotion recognizes the exceptional contributions she has made to Amerant since becoming our CFO.”

With an impressive background in business strategy and development, Smith brings a wealth of experience to Amerant Bank. His responsibilities will include developing networks and expanding the bank's influence, establishing and nurturing partnerships, and promoting cross-selling activities across all lines of business to enhance Amerant’s market presence.

“I am honored to join such a dynamic organization,” said Smith. “I look forward to working with the team to identify new opportunities and build lasting partnerships with that will benefit both our clients and Amerant Bank.”

Prior to joining Amerant, Smith most recently led Wintrust Private Client as their Vice Chairman. He has over 25 years of financial services experience, working with high-net worth individuals, business owners, and their families. His background includes numerous senior positions at market-leading financial institutions.

Calderson first joined Amerant in June 2021 as Head of Internal Audit, where she played a key role in leading Amerant’s internal audit function, and as a result of her strong contributions in this role, lead to her promotion to EVP and Chief Financial Officer in May 2023.

###

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

Attachments