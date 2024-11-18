Bloomage Subsidiary REVITACARE in the Spotlight at the 7th China International Import Expo

Shanghai, China, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REVITACARE, a Bloomage subsidiary that focuses on developing applications of hyaluronic acid for skincare, appeared at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center. Showcased alongside other Bloomage sub-brands including Hyprojoint, BioHyalux, and Aqualuna, REVITACARE supports Bloomage’s commitment to its solution-oriented approach for the beauty industry using cutting-edge hyaluronic acid products.

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is an annual exhibition in Shanghai, China, supporting international trade and economic collaboration. It serves as a key platform for global brands to showcase their products and services to the Chinese market. The 7th CIIE welcomed 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries, including 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders.

Since 2000, Bloomage has supported beauty, personal care, pharmaceutical, nutrition, health and medical aesthetics industries with its high-quality hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substance solutions. As of mid-2024, Bloomage’s medical terminal business revenue rose to 743 million RMB, a 51.92% year-over-year increase, with skin-related medical products growing by 70.14%. Continuing its successful journey in medical aesthetics, Bloomage introduced two new solutions for neck anti-aging and lip care in 2024.

This year’s CIIE coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, a milestone particularly significant for Bloomage’s REVITACARE brand as it traces its roots to France. Founded in France in 2003 and acquired by Bloomage in 2017, REVITACARE has been a leader in medical aesthetics since introducing its first CE-certified injectable with hyaluronic acid and vitamins in 2004. This acquisition marked a key step in Bloomage’s global expansion strategy, enhancing its competitiveness.

Today, REVITACARE’s products are available in over 60 countries. Key products showcased at the 7th CIIE included REVITACARE CYTOCARE, Revitafill, HAIRCARE, and C Line.

As Bloomage continues to enable new value for its customers, its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles continues to be at the center of its global strategy. Bloomage has expanded internationally, establishing subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Japan, Korea, and Singapore. Its products are now sold in over 70 countries, and the company emphasizes sustainable practices and responsible governance. In 2024, Bloomage published its first Sustainability Report, concretely demonstrating the results of its investments in green manufacturing, waste recycling, and community engagement.

The presence of Bloomage’s subsidiary at this event marks another significant step in Bloomage’s efforts to shape the future of the beauty and medical aesthetics industries. With an ongoing commitment to innovation and global partnerships, Bloomage is dedicated to delivering solutions that meet evolving market demands and enhance the quality of life for consumers worldwide.

About Bloomage

Since its founding in 2000, Bloomage has grown into a leading international company specializing in the research, development, production, and sale of hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and functional foods industries. Bloomage’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable innovations have established the company as a trusted name for some of the world's most renowned brands. It now serves more than 4,000 customers in over 70 countries.

