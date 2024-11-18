Nanterre, November 18th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 11th to November 15th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From November 11th to November 15th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 11/11/2024 FR0000125486 59 477 101,43086 XPAR VINCI 11/11/2024 FR0000125486 31 354 101,43106 CEUX VINCI 11/11/2024 FR0000125486 12 234 101,39919 TQEX VINCI 12/11/2024 FR0000125486 92 179 100,95238 XPAR VINCI 12/11/2024 FR0000125486 44 091 101,05492 CEUX VINCI 12/11/2024 FR0000125486 8 599 101,08886 TQEX VINCI 13/11/2024 FR0000125486 89 069 98,82299 XPAR VINCI 13/11/2024 FR0000125486 49 031 98,83782 CEUX VINCI 13/11/2024 FR0000125486 7 846 98,80994 TQEX VINCI 14/11/2024 FR0000125486 56 608 99,73640 XPAR VINCI 14/11/2024 FR0000125486 28 214 99,77510 CEUX VINCI 14/11/2024 FR0000125486 7 394 99,60900 TQEX VINCI 15/11/2024 FR0000125486 63 082 100,78394 XPAR VINCI 15/11/2024 FR0000125486 35 214 100,78208 CEUX VINCI 15/11/2024 FR0000125486 6 241 100,88325 TQEX TOTAL 590 633 100,3013

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

