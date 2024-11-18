Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 11th to November 15th, 2024

Nanterre, November 18th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 11th to November 15th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From November 11th to November 15th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI11/11/2024FR000012548659 477101,43086XPAR
VINCI11/11/2024FR000012548631 354101,43106CEUX
VINCI11/11/2024FR000012548612 234101,39919TQEX
VINCI12/11/2024FR000012548692 179100,95238XPAR
VINCI12/11/2024FR000012548644 091101,05492CEUX
VINCI12/11/2024FR00001254868 599101,08886TQEX
VINCI13/11/2024FR000012548689 06998,82299XPAR
VINCI13/11/2024FR000012548649 03198,83782CEUX
VINCI13/11/2024FR00001254867 84698,80994TQEX
VINCI14/11/2024FR000012548656 60899,73640XPAR
VINCI14/11/2024FR000012548628 21499,77510CEUX
VINCI14/11/2024FR00001254867 39499,60900TQEX
VINCI15/11/2024FR000012548663 082100,78394XPAR
VINCI15/11/2024FR000012548635 214100,78208CEUX
VINCI15/11/2024FR00001254866 241100,88325TQEX
      
  TOTAL590 633100,3013 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

