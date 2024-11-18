Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 11 to November 15, 2024

RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM NOVEMBER 11 TO NOVEMBER 15, 2024
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 11 to November 15, 2024:
|Name of the issuer
| Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|11/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|27 055
|27,2065
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|11/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|13 445
|27,1947
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|11/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|-
|-
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|12/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|52 663
|26,2545
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|12/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|22 794
|26,2464
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|12/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|1 543
|26,4064
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|13/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|50 338
|25,9302
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|13/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|25 695
|25,9711
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|13/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|2 102
|25,9059
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|14/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|4 467
|25,9961
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|14/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|2 349
|25,9668
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|14/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|570
|25,9733
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|15/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|22 887
|26,4307
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|15/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|12 482
|26,4325
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|15/11/2024
|FR0010451203
|714
|26,5344
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|239 104
|26,33217
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
Attachment