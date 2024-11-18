Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 11 to November 15, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 11 TO NOVEMBER 15, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 11 to November 15, 2024:

(Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/11/2024 FR0010451203 27 055 27,2065 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/11/2024 FR0010451203 13 445 27,1947 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/11/2024 FR0010451203 - - TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/11/2024 FR0010451203 52 663 26,2545 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/11/2024 FR0010451203 22 794 26,2464 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/11/2024 FR0010451203 1 543 26,4064 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/11/2024 FR0010451203 50 338 25,9302 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/11/2024 FR0010451203 25 695 25,9711 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/11/2024 FR0010451203 2 102 25,9059 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/11/2024 FR0010451203 4 467 25,9961 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/11/2024 FR0010451203 2 349 25,9668 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/11/2024 FR0010451203 570 25,9733 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/11/2024 FR0010451203 22 887 26,4307 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/11/2024 FR0010451203 12 482 26,4325 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/11/2024 FR0010451203 714 26,5344 TQEX TOTAL 239 104 26,33217

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

