Del Mar’s Last Sandlot Becomes Elevated $75 Million Oceanfront Estate

LISTING LINK: https://randeturner.com/properties/2920-camino-del-mar-del-mar-ca-us-92014-240026886

Video Assets: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/jsb87txpnjli4v3hnxth8/AIkI-ePXveddVPBQgHoIfEA?rlkey=3tvs5mxnttod6e8vhom1yus54&e=1&st=mhd2z2g5&dl=0

High-Resolution Photography: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yr3i0evohlyep5d7brl0f/APtXuQEIDAXa139Fa_sdUsw/2920%20Camino%20Del%20Mar%20-%20Faves?rlkey=nxhix1jkmj4bquzz8kgcgkfrd&subfolder_nav_tracking=1&st=qxnzfj5p&dl=0

Photo and Video Credit: Rande Turner Collective

DEL MAR, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean House Del Mar, a $75 million estate and the last remaining oceanfront properties rooted in Del Mar's storied past, is now on the market. Originally acquired by a California family in the 1930s, this new-era beach house celebrates the coastal lifestyle. Constructed with luxurious, marine-grade materials, the residence combines resilience with a refined aesthetic, without the burden of upkeep.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Allure of North County vs. Del Mar

Considered some of the most exclusive real estate in North County San Diego, Ocean House Del Mar is one of 83 oceanfront properties along this pristine stretch of coastline. This area, known for record-breaking sales, has been home to some of Southern California's most distinguished estates and prominent residents, including the Gates family. With roots as a small village by the sea, Del Mar retains a rare charm of Early California while satisfying a new era of buyers seeking the region’s enviable wellness pursuits and lifestyle.

North County San Diego, an area recognized for its active, wellness-focused lifestyle, embodies the essence of coastal living beyond Del Mar alone. Known for its thriving biotech industry, led by companies like Illumina, alongside high-tech giants such as Qualcomm and ServiceNow, as well as lifestyle brands like Vuori, Sun Bum, and Suja, the region attracts health-conscious buyers from Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and beyond. Encinitas, nearby, is celebrated as the North American birthplace of yoga, underscoring North County’s reputation for wellness and outdoor pursuits.

A Legacy Property, Built to Last

Designed by award-winning architect William Hefner with interiors by Jeffry Weisman and Bryn Brugioni of Fisher, Weisman, Brugioni, the property spans 30,491 square feet, encompassing a main house, two guest houses, and carefully curated spaces for privacy, family connection, and relaxation. This property is exclusively listed by Rande Turner of Rande Turner Collective with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.

The property, located on a rare beachfront lot that remained undeveloped for nearly 100 years, became the foundation for a new coastal estate. Following more than 12 years of planning and construction, Ocean House Del Mar is now a completed, turn-key residence designed for immediate occupancy. Building a comparable property today would require significant time and investment, underscoring the estate’s rarity and value in the current market.

Ocean House boasts 7.5 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, showcasing modern indoor-outdoor design that’s both marine-grade and meditative. The multi-gen compound constructed with luxurious, high-performance materials, and the seawall, completed in 2021, protects the property's 75 feet of ocean frontage. The coastal modern design allows the property to blend harmoniously with the coastline while ensuring its preservation for future generations.

Designed as an active, indoor-outdoor retreat, Ocean House emphasizes effortless enjoyment and low-maintenance luxury, ideal for those seeking both durability and sophistication. A 75-foot beachfront deck, pool, spa, and expansive family lawn offer abundant space for gatherings, while an interior courtyard featuring a ping-pong pavilion, grill area, and fire pit provides an inviting setting for social occasions against a backdrop of ocean views. White oak ceilings and floors echo the character of original beach cottages, while Fleetwood doors open effortlessly to let in sea breezes and natural light. Adding to its beachside allure, the property includes a private gate leading directly to the wide, sandy shoreline.

Built like a superyacht, the residences are crafted to withstand the elements without sacrificing style or comfort. Marine-grade materials, a DaVinci Shake roof, Arriscraft Walnut brick, and seawall ensure the property’s longevity and durability. The compound is designed to be as functional as it is beautiful, providing a low maintenance yet luxurious setting for coastal living.

Quotes provided by Rande Turner:

“This property is one of one. It took over 12 years from concept to completion and current replacement cost is aligned with the list price if one ventured down this path today. We are extremely confident in the depth and demand of the North County coastal market in 2025. Ocean House is a legacy property; once sold it may not be available for generations to come.”

“This house was intentionally built like a superyacht with luxurious marine-grade materials. The goal is to spend your time using it, not maintaining it.”

“Ocean House is about lifestyle per square foot. You have this flexibility as a gathering place to activate the beach lifestyle, and then privately retreat from it. The house is a true expression of quiet luxury and the quest for anonymity.”



About Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

Founded in 2008, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is a residential brokerage specializing in the luxury Southern California market. The brokerage supports over 600 real estate professionals in 18 San Diego and Orange County offices, making the firm one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty® franchises in the brand's global network. They are proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit: https://www.sothebysrealty.com/pacificsir/.