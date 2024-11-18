Mountain America Credit Union Serves Growing East Valley with New Mesa Location

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is celebrating the grand opening of its new branch in Mesa, Arizona. The new location at 4917 S. Power Road, Mesa, Arizona, will host festivities on Friday, November 22, from 4 to 6 p.m.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The public is invited to join in the fun, which will include free corndogs, donuts, face painting, balloon twisters (while supplies last), and activities for the whole family! Attendees who open a new account, credit card, or loan will also have the chance to step into a money machine for a shot at grabbing some extra cash. Guests may also enter to win a Bakcou scooter (Terms and conditions apply).

“The opening of our Mesa Power Road branch is an exciting step as we continue to grow in the Arizona market,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America. “We look forward to welcoming new and existing members, providing them with the financial tools and exceptional member experiences that we are known for.”

Branch Manager Quentin Strickland described his team’s anticipation for the new location. “Our team is excited to welcome our existing and future members in the East Valley to our new branch. We’re happy to provide a convenient location close to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport where members can receive personalized financial guidance and reach their financial dreams,” he said.

The new Mesa branch features a modern, open design that creates a welcoming and innovative environment in which members can manage their finances. Mountain America offers a wide range of services, including traditional savings and checking accounts, insurance, investments, automobile loans, RV loans, and a full suite of financing options, such as real estate, commercial, and business lending. The regular branch hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday drive-up only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.