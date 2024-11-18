Ultimus Expands Management Team in Alignment with Consistent Growth

CINCINNATI, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, announces the addition of several senior professionals to its management team. These key hires will support critical client support functions and strategic growth areas.

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman comments, "Our consistent growth enables us to attract top-tier professionals. These new team members will play a crucial role in evolving our offerings and delivering the innovative, high-touch solutions our clients expect. Their industry experience, combined with our strong principles, will drive our ongoing expansion and amplify the value we provide to both new and existing clients."

Ultimus has strategically expanded its service offerings, technology infrastructure, and human capital in response to the firm's steady influx of new business and strategic enhancements of the company’s fund administration, distribution and middle office solutions. Some of the recent key additions to the award-winning Ultimus team include:

Jessica Chase , Senior Vice President, Relationship Management. With over 30 years of experience and as a former director with the Apex Group, Jessica will help oversee strategic client and trust relationships. Her proficiency and experience in fund administration, fund accounting and transfer agent services, will help ensure Ultimus’ clients are able to navigate today’s complex fund structures and help them achieve their strategic business goals.

Lance Christofferson, Senior Vice President, Retail Alternatives Transfer Agent. With nearly two decades of experience in fund administration and technology, Lance brings extensive specialized knowledge in retail alternative products and will spearhead transfer agency relationships and service execution, supporting clients in navigating the complexities of these sophisticated investment vehicles. His deep understanding of closed-end funds, interval funds, tender offer funds, BDCs, and non-publicly traded REITs positions him as a key asset in further elevating Ultimus' already strong retail alternative offering. Additionally, Lance will continue to participate on the Investment Company Institute (ICI) Interval Fund task force team and the DTCC AIP committee to help to impact industry challenges facing managers and providers.

Kerric Kynard, Senior Vice President, Business Development. With over 20 years of distribution and governance experience, Kerric's primary focus will be helping asset managers and investment advisers interested in launching mutual funds, ETFs and commingled funds structures. His insight into today's regulatory and compliance landscape will prove pivotal as managers require guidance through the intricacies of launching and scaling new investment products.

Jennifer Myers, Senior Vice President, Fund Accounting. Jennifer brings nearly 30 years of experience in financial services, including managing large fund accounting and middle office teams and leading major client conversions. She will help ensure that we continue providing our award winning services while continuing to grow the firm.

Ian Martin, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, emphasizes the strategic importance of these hires: "Our investment in premium talent demonstrates our commitment to providing asset managers with consistent, high-quality service and technology solutions. By expanding our capabilities in key growth areas, we position ourselves to offer tailored consultation and solutions to our clients' needs. Our deeply collaborative approach, our respect for client partnerships, and our prioritization of customized services set Ultimus apart and fuels our continued growth."

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 975 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .



