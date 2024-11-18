Evolution Petroleum to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on November 20th

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced its participation in an upcoming fireside chat with Water Tower Research ("WTR") on November 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM CT.

As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with Evolution's President and CEO, Kelly Loyd, Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer, Ryan Stash, and COO, Mark Bunch, to discuss how Evolution's rebalanced asset portfolio provides greater capital allocation options and supports the Company's long-term dividend policy. Topics will include Evolution’s capital allocation priorities between organic and inorganic opportunities, the impact of the Chaveroo and SCOOP/STACK acquisitions on organic growth, how these plays extend dividend visibility, and balance sheet capacity for future opportunistic acquisitions.

This event is open to all investors. Registration for the event is available here . Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Properties include non-operated interests in the following areas: the SCOOP/STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Oilfield located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Barnett Shale located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana; as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore Texas wells. Visit www.evolutionpetroleum.com for more information.

