UK Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market Report 2024-2032: A $38.35 Billion Opportunity - Midlands and Northern England Boost Automation Demand Through Industrial Revitalization Strategies

The United Kingdom factory automation and industrial control systems market size reached a value of around USD 15.90 billion in 2023. Aided by the rising adoption of digital transformation strategies across industries and the increasing need for efficiency and productivity, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of nearly USD 38.35 billion by 2032.







With a resurgence in manufacturing activities in the UK, driven by policies aimed at revitalising the industrial sector, there is a growing demand for automated systems to ensure competitive efficiency.



IoT technology is revolutionising factory automation by enabling connected devices to communicate and interact without human intervention. As per the United Kingdom factory automation and industrial control systems market outlook, this connectivity allows for more efficient resource management, improved safety measures, and real-time data collection. In the UK, industries are leveraging IoT to optimise production processes, reduce operational costs, and enhance predictive maintenance capabilities. The trend is towards creating smart factories where IoT devices monitor everything from machine performance to supply chain logistics, providing actionable insights to improve efficiency and productivity.



The use of industrial robots is not new, but the scope and capabilities of these robots are expanding rapidly and boosting the United Kingdom factory automation and industrial control systems market growth. Collaborative robots (cobots) are gaining popularity in the UK market due to their ability to safely work alongside human operators without the need for extensive safety barriers. These robots are equipped with sensors and machine vision technologies to adapt to their environment and perform a variety of tasks from assembly to packaging. The adoption of robotics is helping UK industries to improve safety, reduce operational costs, and increase production rates.



As industrial control systems become more interconnected, the potential cybersecurity risks also increase. Cyber threats can lead to significant disruptions in manufacturing processes and even compromise sensitive data. The United Kingdom factory automation and industrial control systems market development is further fuelled by the heightened emphasis on implementing robust cybersecurity measures to protect industrial networks and control systems. This includes the adoption of secure communication protocols, regular security audits, and the training of staff to recognise and mitigate cybersecurity threats.



Government policies supporting industrial automation, such as tax incentives for adopting new technologies and funding for research and development, are significant catalysts for the United Kingdom factory automation and industrial control systems market expansion. In the face of global competition, UK industries are increasingly adopting automation to improve productivity, reduce costs, and maintain quality standards.



London and the South East lead in market adoption due to the concentration of high-tech industries and financial hubs that invest heavily in digital technologies. Midlands and North of England are witnessing growth in manufacturing sectors, driven by governmental industrial revitalisation strategies, thus increasing the demand for automation technologies, which boosts the United Kingdom factory automation and industrial control systems market value. In Scotland and Wales, there is a focus on developing energy-efficient systems in heavy industries like oil and gas, which are prominent in these regions.



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the United Kingdom factory automation and industrial control systems market.

