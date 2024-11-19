Formula One Business Report 2024/25 - 115% Increase in Ticket Sales in 2023 Compared to 2022

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Formula One Business Report 2024/25" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the third quarter of 2023, Formula One generated US$887 million (+24% year over year). They've also set a record-breaking 24-race calendar, showcasing plenty of exciting developments on and off the track

Bringing together thousands of data points and analysis into one aggregated offering, the Formula One 2024/25 Business Report contains over 80 pages of intelligence and insights; the breadth and depth of which doesn't exist anywhere else in the industry.

Accelerate Your Success in this Fast-Paced Industry

The Formula One 2024/25 Business Report aggregates critical intelligence pertaining to the series and its teams, circuits, commercial partners and international broadcasters. The report takes you far deeper into the business of Formula One, with more in-depth financial data and exclusive insights from a broader range of leading third-party sources.

Contents include:

Profiles of each team and their commercial partners

Features on team finances and title sponsorships

Interviews with Sauber, Sky Sports and AWS

Exclusive data and analytics on sponsorship, consumer interest, media rights, social media, ticketing and more

Formula One Business Report Highlights Include:

4.3 Million - New viewers in the UK and Ireland since 2019, consisting of 1.7 million women

115% Increase in ticket sales in 2023 compared to 2022

$13.4 Million - Average annual deal value per live sponsor, surpassing the Premier League, NBA and more

Report Scope:

In addition to aggregating publicly accessible information, the Formula One 2024/25 Business Report brings together proprietary insights and analytics from an array of partner data providers, much of which is not available anywhere else in the sports industry.

For example, the report includes financial terms for key commercial deals, including media rights and sponsorship agreements and Grand Prix hosting contracts, as well as the latest figures relating to consumer demand, ticket prices and team valuations.

Key Topics Covered:

Teams

Insight: Team Finances

Insight: Sauber's 'Strong Identity'

Official Partners

Insight: AWS and Sustainability

International Broadcasters

Insight: Inside Sky Sports' Coverage

Data & Analytics Sponsorship Consumer Media Financial Social Attendance Ticketing

Insights: The Business of Title Sponsorships

Circuits

