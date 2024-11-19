$6.4 Billion Nutraceutical Excipients Market Overview and Forecasts, 2021-2023 & 2024-2030

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceutical Excipients - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nutraceutical Excipients is projected to reach US$6.4 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$4.2 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2024 and 2030.

This global report on Nutraceutical Excipients analyzes the market based on form, functionality, application and end-use product. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.





The global market for Nutraceutical Excipients is slated to register a healthy growth over the analysis period owing to several reasons, which include developments in nanotechnology & drug delivery systems that resolve issues with medication toxicity, growing demand for fortified food items, consumers becoming more health conscious, increased awareness on preventive healthcare, prevalence of chronic diseases, greater disposable income, inadequate nutrition due to sedentary lifestyles, maintaining health & structure of the body and need to boost digestion, gut health, immunity, nutrition absorption & minimize the risk of allergies.



Nutraceutical Excipients Regional Market Analysis



In terms of geography, North America is anticipated to corner the largest share in the global Nutraceutical Excipients market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to highly advanced pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors in the region, which encourage robust innovation in excipient technology. Other factors include high outlays for research & development to pioneer novel formulations that offer exceptional functionality, enhanced bioavailability and accurate nutrient delivery.

However, Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region, owing to an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies establishing facilities in countries, such as India and China due to low-cost production. The rising awareness among the common people about their health and well-being, greater disposable income, rapid urbanization, wider acceptance of these products and good business prospects for upcoming start-ups are some of the factors responsible for Asia-Pacific to be the fastest growing region.



Nutraceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Product Form



Based on form, the global Nutraceutical Excipients market is classified into Dry and Liquid, among which a larger share is held by Dry form. This can be attributed to the cost-effectiveness and versatility of the Dry form in various applications. The other factors that are stimulating demand for the Dry form include growing consumer demand for fortified drinks & customized blends and its popularity among manufacturers, who in turn, are introducing novel ways of producing fresh dry dietary supplements and nutraceutical excipients. These factors also make the Dry form of Nutraceutical Excipients to be the faster growing during the analysis period.



Nutraceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Functionality



The worldwide market for Nutraceutical Excipients by functionality is categorized into Binders, Coating Agents, Disintegrants, Fillers & Diluents, Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners and Lubricants & Glidants, among others (incl. Colorants, Emulsifying Agents, Preservatives and Suspending & Viscosity Agents). Binders are expected to account for the largest market over the analysis period, since they are used in tablets for retaining the components of the formulation together.

They also help in offering mechanical strength in the process of making tablets, granules, powders and other products. Binders further add volume to low-active dosage tablets and result in producing effective tablets with the right active constituents. However, demand for Fillers & Diluents is likely to be fastest growing in the Nutraceutical Excipients market, the major reason for which are Diluents that are highly effective thinning agents. In addition, the purpose of Fillers is to enhance the material's usefulness, reduce the cost of the solid material and increase either its weight or volume.



Nutraceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Application



Application-wise, the classification of Nutraceutical Excipients includes Modified Release, Stabilizers, Solubility & Bioavailability and Taste Masking. The growing use of Nutraceuticals and rise in aesthetic lifestyles are the main factors driving the Taste Masking category, which is anticipated to have the largest market share throughout the analysis period and also maintain fastest growth. Nutraceutical products usually have bioactive components with strong and unpleasant flavors, particularly in the case of chewable tablets, oral liquids and other oral dosage forms.

Taste masking excipients make these products more palatable and consumer-friendly. This application for Nutraceutical Excipients is particularly targeted towards growing children, who have highly defined taste preferences and may not easily ingest the product due to disagreeable tastes. Candies and chews are the preferred form of providing dietary supplements to children, with the taste of ingredients, such as essential vitamins and minerals being masked adequately.



Nutraceutical Excipients Market Analysis by End-Use Product



Based on end-use product, the market is segmented into Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids and Vitamins. Among these, Probiotics is assumed to hold the largest market during the forecast period, the major reasons for which include increasing awareness of consumers about the significance of probiotic-fortified foods, multiple merits offered by probiotics in lifestyle disorders much prevalent across the globe and their being the optimal source for fulfilling all the nutritional demands of body. Owing to this, the market for Nutraceutical Excipients in probiotics will also register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

