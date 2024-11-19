Drilling Machines Global Markets Analysis and Forecasts, 2021-2023 & 2024-2030

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drilling Machines - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Drilling Machines is estimated at US$27.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to post a CAGR of 6.6% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and stand at a projected US$40.2 billion by 2030.

This global report on Drilling Machines analyzes the market based on type and end-use sector. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.





The demand for Drilling Machines is expected to maintain healthy growth over the analysis period, which can be attributed to factors that include growth in infrastructure & construction activities, increase in manufacturing operations and rise in demand from the automotive industry because of a sustained increase in light vehicle production. Oilwell exploration for adding to the rapidly depleting fossil fuel resources is another reason for maintaining demand for drilling machines. Also, automated and computed numerical control (CNC) drilling machines are being more widely utilized because of the need for enhanced precision and efficiency in drilling operations.

Drilling Machines Type Market Analysis



By type, Drilling Machines are primarily classified into Deep Hole Drilling Machines, Gang Drilling Machines, Multiple Spindle Drilling Machines, Portable Drilling Machines, Radial Drilling Machines, Sensitive Drilling Machines and Upright Drilling Machines, among others (incl. Magnetic Drilling Machines).

Within these, the global market for Deep Hole Drilling Machines is the largest, as these are specialized metal cutting devices that can provide extremely deep and precise holes into almost any metal. Despite its heavy cost, the significance of a Deep Hole Drilling Machine in various sectors, such as aerospace, automotive and oil & gas, cannot be discounted. As far as growth is concerned, though, the worldwide market for Multiple Spindle Drilling Machines is likely to emerge as the fastest.



Drilling Machines End-Use Sector Market Analysis



The primary end-use sectors where Drilling Machines are widely employed include Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Construction, Energy, Fabrication & Industrial Machinery Manufacturing, Heavy Equipment and Oil & Gas, among others. Within these, the demand for Drilling Machines is the largest for Heavy Equipment, which incudes excavators, loaders, graders, pavers, bulldozers, dump trucks, compactors and earth moving equipment, to name a few.

However, the market for drilling machines in the Automotive sector is anticipated to register the fastest growth. The number of vehicles being produced globally has been recording a steady growth following the forced shutdown during the pandemic. Owing to this, the need for precisely made components in this industry has grown considerably, for which drilling machines are essential.



Drilling Machines Regional Market Analysis



Other than being the largest global market for drilling machines, Asia-Pacific is also likely to be the fastest growing. The region has been witnessing an unprecedented rate of industrial development over the past few years. The major factors for this include availability of comparatively inexpensive labor and resources, owing to which several global corporations have set up or are in the process of setting up operations in the region. Asia-Pacific is also home to well-established automotive and electronics industries, where the use of drilling machines is quite common.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 276 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 45+

Key Global Players

Alpen-Maykestag GmbH

Atlas Copco

Boart Longyear

Cameron Micro Drill Presses

Caterpillar

Cheto Corporation SA

Chuan King Sang Machinery Co Ltd

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corp (DMTG)

Datron AG

Dezhou Hongxin Machine Tool Co Ltd

DMG Mori

Entrust Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. (UNISIG)

Epiroc AB

ERLO Group

Ernst Lenz Maschienbau GmbH

Fehlmann AG

Galbiati Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l.

Gate Machinery International Ltd

Hitachi Construction Machinery Ltd

Hochent (Shanghai) Machinery Development Co. Ltd

Hong Ji Precision Machinery Ltd

Hsin Geeli Hardware Enterprise

I.M.S.A. S.r.l.

Ingersoll Rand

Kaufman Mfg. Co

Kays Engineering, Inc.

Kennametal, Inc. (Widma Machining Solutions Group)

Kuraki Co Ltd

LTF SpA

Liebherr Group

Loch Prazisions Bohrtechnik GmbH

Minitool, Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ltd.

NewTech Drilling Products LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Roku-Roku Co Ltd

Sandvik AB

Scantool Group

Shenyang Machine Tool Co Ltd

Shenyang Machine Tool Corp Ltd (SMTCL)

Soilmec S.p.A.

TBT Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH + Co

Taiwan Winnerstech Machinery Co Ltd

TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH

Tongtai Machine & Tool Co Ltd

UNISIG GmbH

Yamazaki Mazak Pvt Ltd

Drilling Machines Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa

Drilling Machines Market by Type

Deep Hole Drilling Machines

Gang Drilling Machines

Multiple Spindle Drilling Machines

Portable Drilling Machines

Radial Drilling Machines

Sensitive Drilling Machines

Upright Drilling Machines

Other Drilling Machines (Incl. Magnetic Drilling Machines)

Drilling Machines Market by End-Use Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Construction

Energy

Fabrication & Industrial Machinery Manufacturing

Heavy Equipment

Oil & Gas

Other End-Use Sectors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajyyak

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment