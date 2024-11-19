AYR Launches Later Days Fruit-Flavored Vape Collection

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) ("AYR" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator ("MSO"), today announced an expansion of its Later Days brand to now include a line of pocket-friendly vapes packed with smooth, refreshing flavors. Patients and adult-use customers in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Nevada and Ohio can begin exploring AYR’s newest vape offering beginning November 25th, with additional markets to follow at a later date.

This collection of compact disposables offers a familiar and discrete delivery system, a 280mAh battery for long-lasting sessions, a USB-C charging port for rapid power-ups and an oil window to always let you know when you’re low. Later Days Vapes are launching with a selection of five delicious flavors including Sweet Strawberry, Juicy Mango, Frozen Watermelon, Winter Mint and Georgia Peach. The easy-to-use devices will initially be available in a 1g size in all states, with a 2g size launching in New Jersey and Massachusetts in early 2025.

“We’ve placed a major emphasis on both rationalizing our brand portfolio and enhancing product selection, with hardware designed to deliver excellent experiences for our customers,” said George Denardo, Chief Operating Officer at AYR. “Later Days stands out in a crowded vape market with a unique blend of creativity, innovation, and quality. The fun and familiar format, combined with a range of refreshing mint and fruit forward flavors addresses what a growing segment of cannabis consumers are looking for.”

The launch of Later Days adds to a year of evolution for AYR. AYR has relaunched and expanded strain and product selection for its flagship cannabis brand, Kynd, expanded its HAZE brand into new product categories, launched adult-use sales in Ohio, and opened five dispensaries across three markets. To learn more about Later Days, please visit http://laterdayslife.com/ .

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 90+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

Company/Media Contact:

Robert Vanisko

VP, Public Engagement

T: (786) 885-0397

Email: comms@ayrwellness.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

T: (786) 885-0397

Email: IR@AYRwellness.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52ba00b1-53b7-4aef-a7fa-38f3df843def