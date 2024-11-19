Verizon announces Dejero as latest “Verizon Frontline Verified” partner

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline today announced Dejero as the latest partner to earn “Verizon Frontline Verified” status.

Dejero manufactures GateWay network aggregation devices that deliver high-quality live video and real-time data over IP. Dejero joins Panorama Antennas in meeting the high standards required to become “ Verizon Frontline Verified .”

“This is yet another milestone for Dejero that will positively impact our emergency response communities,” said Jehan Karim, Dejero global director of business development. “Achieving ‘Verizon Frontline Verified’ status is a testament to our unwavering commitment to deliver high-quality, resilient and reliable critical connectivity solutions for public safety. This recognition underscores the trust first responders can place in our suite of solutions to perform on the Verizon network, even in the most challenging or remote locations.”

Dejero’s products, like the GateWay 211 and GateWay M6E6, help the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team assist public safety agencies across the nation in accomplishing their mission.

“Having a partner like Dejero is a major asset to the team,” said Calvin Jackson, a senior manager for crisis response with Verizon Frontline who also helps lead Verizon Frontline’s Innovation Program. “We’ve seen firsthand what their products can do for our mission, and now our public safety partners can have confidence knowing these products have been rigorously tested on our network.”

The “Verizon Frontline Verified” program offers a special designation to vendors whose products have been tested and met the rigorous standards required for public safety use on the Verizon network. The products eligible for this status are specifically designed to assist public safety officials and first responders during all types of hazards and emergencies.

Vendors looking to earn the “Verizon Frontline Verified” designation must first be part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program. Vendors in this program can request to have specific products go through the verification process. More information on the program can be found here.

Driven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Learn more at www.dejero.com .

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

