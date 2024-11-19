JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Hosts Traditional Danjiri Wood Carving Demonstrations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is pleased to announce the opening tomorrow of “Masters of Carpentry: Melding Forest, Skill and Spirit” honoring Japanese daiku, or master carpenters. The exhibition will be on display November 20, 2024 – January 22, 2025 and to celebrate the opening, visitors can enjoy a behind-the-scenes Curator Talk on Wednesday, November 20 at JAPAN HOUSE’s Salon with Takenaka Carpentry Tools Museum exhibition producer and director, Marcelo Nishiyama.

In partnership with WAZA Shop, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is also hosting a weekend-long celebration of traditional danjiri wood carving featuring demonstrations and a rare hands-on workshop from Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 1. To showcase the unique daiku tradition preserved over 300 years, WAZA is welcoming special guest, Akihiko Maeda, a woodcarving master from Osaka prefecture, who will be showcasing this art-form through demonstrations and a workshop, introducing visitors to the historic tools and techniques used in the creation of these works.

Danjiri Wood Carving Demonstration

For centuries, master craftsmen in Osaka have created ornate wooden carvings for the floats carried during the annual danjiri festival. These stunning sculptures depict themes from mythology, military history, and nature, and are a prized part of local heritage. Starting Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 1, visitors are invited to stop by JAPAN HOUSE, Level 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to witness master craftsman Akihiko Maeda creating an intricate danjiri wood carving in real-time. This intimate demonstration will be an exceptional opportunity to see this craft come alive and to learn about a treasured part of Osaka culture. Visitors will get a close-up perspective of Maeda’s tools and techniques and are invited to try their hand at hammering with a traditional wooden mallet. The demonstration is free to all visitors and walk-ins are welcome.

Wooden Tag Carving Workshop

Join artisan Akihiko Maeda for an immersive hands-on workshop on Saturday, November 30 at 1 to 2:30 p.m. and learn the fundamentals of traditional Japanese wood carving in the creation of a wooden plaque. Under his expert guidance, discover the tools and techniques that define this centuries-old craft. Whether you're a total beginner or already have some experience with woodworking, this master class offers a unique opportunity to create your own carved piece to take home while receiving personalized instruction from an expert craftsman. The workshop requires advanced registration for a fee of $50.

“Masters of Carpentry: Melding Forest, Skill and Spirit” is presented by JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, organized by Takenaka Carpentry Tools Museum, and curated and designed by Marcelo Nishiyama, with graphic design support provided by Hiroshi Ohmizo.

Admission to the exhibition is free. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows and the gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon) and the library. UKA, a Michelin-starred, multi-course kaiseki restaurant, also offers exclusive dining experiences.

