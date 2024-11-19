Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash recognized as 2025 Chicago Titan 100 

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash is honored to announce that Founder and CEO, Edward Woodford, has been named a 2025 Titan. The Titan 100 program recognizes Chicago’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives, where Zero Hash is headquartered. This exclusive list of Titans has seen Edward recognized as one of the most accomplished business leaders, demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Edward will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on February 20, 2025.

“Chicago’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This achievement is a testament to Edward’s exceptional global leadership and innovation in building and growing Zero Hash since 2017. Zero Hash is the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform trusted by industry leaders including Stripe, Shift4, Franklin Templeton and Interactive Brokers to build new and better ways to move and exchange value globally. With over 150 employees worldwide, Zero Hash has secured over $170M in funding from leading investors including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, NYCA, Struck Capital and Interactive Brokers. Zero Hash has settled over $20 billion in transaction volume, and onboarded over 6 million end customers on-chain compliantly. Edward himself has been honored by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs in 2023

“I am humbled to have been recognized by the Titan 100 program,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash. “This achievement is a reflection of the entire global Zero Hash team. Our mission is building infrastructure for the future, and the future is here today. We are simplifying access to crypto and stablecoin technology, and enabling our valued customers to design and build new innovative ways to move and transfer value globally.”

Zero Hash has been driving and leading the crypto and stablecoin forward and efforts will continue to be focused on simplifying access to the technology, and powering connected financial infrastructure for the global economy

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 honorees. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli.

Zero Hash is the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider that seamlessly connects fiat, crypto and stablecoins in one platform, enabling a better way to move and transfer money and value globally.

Through its embeddable infrastructure, start-ups, enterprises and Fortune 500 companies build a diverse range of use cases: cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, wallets and on and off-ramps.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

Zero Hash services and product offerings, including the availability of kiosk services, may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero. Zero Hash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. Zero Hash does not provide any securities services and is not a custodian of securities, including security tokens, on behalf of customers.