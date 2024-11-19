LBMC Names Anna Maddox as Chief People Officer, Continuing its Commitment to Talent Development and Growth

Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, one of the nation’s top 40 accounting and business consulting firms, is pleased to announce that Anna Maddox has been named Chief People Officer. Maddox, a respected expert in talent strategy, employee engagement, and talent development, will lead LBMC’s initiatives to foster a people-centered culture that aligns with its mission of delivering exceptional client service and driving organizational growth.

LBMC, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, is committed to investing in talent as the foundation of its success, reflecting the firm’s core values of client focus, team development, and community impact. With deep expertise in talent acquisition, retention, and career growth, Maddox will further LBMC’s vision as an industry leader known for growing experts who serve clients with excellence.

“LBMC’s success is driven by the depth and quality of our team, and we are thrilled to welcome Anna as Chief People Officer,” said Jim Meade, CEO of LBMC. “Her proven ability to shape talent strategy, build engagement, and support organizational goals will be integral as we continue to expand our influence and service offerings. The rate of change we are seeing in our industry is unprecedented, and Anna’s leadership will reinforce LBMC as a premier destination for top-tier talent and ensure that our people remain at the center of all we do.”

As a sought-after speaker and thought leader on aligning culture with growth, Maddox brings a forward-looking approach to employee development and client satisfaction. Her work will focus on attracting top talent, enhancing career programs, and strengthening LBMC’s collaborative culture, which has become a differentiator in the accounting and consulting industry.

Maddox has more than 20 years of professional Human Resources experience in diverse environments, with a focus on client engagement and retention. She most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer of LBMC Employment Partners, LLC. Maddox holds her MBA from Trevecca Nazarene University and bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

“I am honored to join LBMC, PC as Chief People Officer, while staying with the LBMC Family of Companies. LBMC prioritizes the growth and well-being of its people and clients, and I look forward to continuing to support a culture where talent development aligns with client’s needs, driving impactful results for the firm and our community,” said Maddox.

LBMC is a 2024 USA Today Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top 40 Firm in the Nation serving approximately 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. At the forefront of innovation, LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

