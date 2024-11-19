Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market to Hit USD 67.55 Billion by 2032 | at a CAGR of 21.24% | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Size was valued at USD 11.96 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 67.55 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 21.24% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Driving Forces Behind AFIS Market Expansion

The surge in security demands, particularly within law enforcement, border control, and national identification programs, is a primary driver of AFIS market growth. Governments worldwide are adopting biometric solutions to bolster security protocols and enhance public safety. Additionally, technological advancements in AFIS, such as faster processing speeds, improved accuracy, and seamless integration capabilities with other biometric modalities, are further propelling adoption. The expansion of smart city initiatives and the rise in digitalization within emerging economies also contribute to the increasing need for AFIS, as these projects require reliable identity authentication systems to ensure secure environments for urban populations.

Growing Security Demands Fuel AFIS Adoption in Law Enforcement and Financial Sectors

Global security challenges have intensified the need for an identification and verification solutions, driving adoption of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS). AFIS technology, which digitally captures, stores, and analyzes biometric data, is especially attractive to governments and law enforcement agencies aiming to enhance public safety. In financial sectors, online and mobile banking demand secure authentication, with AFIS-enabled ATMs offering secure, cardless transactions through fingerprint recognition, significantly reducing fraud risks. NIST reports a False Negative Identification Rate (FNIR) of 1.9% and a False Positive Identification Rate (FPIR) of 0.1% for this technology, showcasing its reliability. Concerns over illegal immigration, terrorism, and crime have spurred government investments in AFIS for border and law enforcement. For instance, since September 2023, Bengaluru's local police use AFIS-linked fingerprint scanners to rapidly identify suspects; by May 2024, over 1.7 million individuals had been scanned, efficiently identifying nearly 15,000 criminal profiles, advancing proactive policing and AFIS market growth.

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:

3M (3M Cogent Fingerprint Biometrics, 3M Mobile ID Solutions)

(3M Cogent Fingerprint Biometrics, 3M Mobile ID Solutions) NEC Corporation (NEC NeoFace, NEC AFIS)

(NEC NeoFace, NEC AFIS) IDEMIA (MorphoFingerprint, ID Check Mobile)

(MorphoFingerprint, ID Check Mobile) Fujitsu (Fujitsu Biometric Authentication System, Fujitsu PalmSecure)

(Fujitsu Biometric Authentication System, Fujitsu PalmSecure) HID Global Corporation (HID DigitalPersona, HID ActivID Authentication Server)

(HID DigitalPersona, HID ActivID Authentication Server) M2SYS Technology (M2SYS Bio-Plugin, M2SYS Cloud-based AFIS)

(M2SYS Bio-Plugin, M2SYS Cloud-based AFIS) Biometrics4ALL (BioStore, BioLite)

(BioStore, BioLite) DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH (DERMALOG AFIS, DERMALOG Fingerprint Scanner)

(DERMALOG AFIS, DERMALOG Fingerprint Scanner) Papillon Systems (Papillon AFIS, Papillon Biometric Solutions)

(Papillon AFIS, Papillon Biometric Solutions) Sonda Technologies Ltd. (Sonda AFIS Solutions, Sonda Biometric Systems)

(Sonda AFIS Solutions, Sonda Biometric Systems) Cross Match Technologies (Cross Match SecureCapture, Cross Match DigitalPersona)

(Cross Match SecureCapture, Cross Match DigitalPersona) Gemalto (Gemalto AFIS, Gemalto BioSmart)

(Gemalto AFIS, Gemalto BioSmart) Suprema (Suprema BioStar, Suprema FaceStation)

(Suprema BioStar, Suprema FaceStation) ZKTeco (ZKTeco BioTime, ZKTeco Fingerprint Attendance)

(ZKTeco BioTime, ZKTeco Fingerprint Attendance) Veridos (Veridos ID Solutions, Veridos Biometric Enrollment)

(Veridos ID Solutions, Veridos Biometric Enrollment) Bio-Key International (Bio-Key ID Director, Bio-Key WEB-key)

(Bio-Key ID Director, Bio-Key WEB-key) MorphoTrust (part of IDEMIA) (MorphoTrust Biometric Enrollment, MorphoTrust SmartID)

(part of IDEMIA) (MorphoTrust Biometric Enrollment, MorphoTrust SmartID) SYNAPSIS (SYNAPSIS AFIS, SYNAPSIS Identity Management)

(SYNAPSIS AFIS, SYNAPSIS Identity Management) Innovatrics (Innovatrics AFIS, Innovatrics SmartFace)

(Innovatrics AFIS, Innovatrics SmartFace) TBS (The Biometrics Company) (TBS AFIS Solutions, TBS Identity Management Systems)

Hardware dominance and service growth are driving the expansion of the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) market, particularly in banking and government applications.

By Component Type

The Hardware segment held the largest revenue share in the global AFIS market, accounting for 43.9% in 2023. Key hardware components include fingerprint scanners, cameras, and computer systems essential for capturing, storing, and processing biometric data. Significant upfront investments are required for deploying these systems, while advancements in hardware have driven organizations to continually upgrade, propelling growth in the segment. The emergence of automated biometric identification systems (ABIS) is expected to further boost demand.

The Service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.89% through the forecast period, driven by the increasing complexity of AFIS technology, which integrates advanced algorithms and AI. Rising awareness in emerging economies has also led to greater demand for AFIS installations and ongoing maintenance, especially for law enforcement and public service applications.

By End-Use Type

In 2023, the Banking & Finance sector led the AFIS market, driven by its need for advanced security systems to protect critical customer data and financial assets. AFIS technology provides secure user authentication, significantly reducing fraud and unauthorized access risks, which are vital for preventing potential financial and reputational losses. Consequently, this sector has heavily invested in AFIS solutions.

The Government sector is set to grow at the Fastest CAGR of 24.11% from 2024 to 2032, as agencies prioritize public safety and national security. AFIS enables swift criminal identification, border control, and access management, supporting governments’ efforts to digitize and strengthen identification frameworks. AFIS is also invaluable in disaster response, allowing for rapid identification of victims and missing persons to expedite relief efforts.

Key Market Segments:

BY COMPONENT TYPE

Hardware

Software

Service

BY SEARCH TYPE

Tenprint Search

Latent Search

BY END-USE TYPE

Banking & Finance

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Security

Government

Healthcare

Transport/Logistics

Others

Regional Growth Dynamics in the AFIS Market: North American Dominance and Asia Pacific's Expanding Demand

In 2023, North America led the AFIS market with a 36.4% share, supported by its advanced technological infrastructure and high demand for security across sectors like government, finance, and private enterprise. The region’s emphasis on innovation provides North American companies with a competitive edge.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the growth at a CAGR of 23.99% through the forecast period. Economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and employment expansion in sectors such as manufacturing have heightened demand for security, driving adoption of AFIS solutions in banking, immigration, and access control. Government policies favoring biometric identification further support AFIS market expansion in the Asia Pacific.

Recent Development

In July 2024, SoftBank Corp. partnered with NEC Corporation to integrate NEC's Bio-IDiom biometric technology into its security and communication services.

In May 2024, IDEMIA Public Security North America deployed its cloud-based STORM ABIS at the Volusia Sheriff's Office, enhancing remote fingerprint identification for law enforcement.

Table of Contents - Key Points Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Key Vendors and Feature Analysis, 2023

5.2 Performance Benchmarks, 2023

5.3 Integration Capabilities, by Software

5.4 Usage Statistics, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Segmentation, by Component Type

8. Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Segmentation, by Search Type

9. Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Segmentation, by End-use Type

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

