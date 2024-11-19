FBLA Names New Preferred Leadership Partner in Lead4Change

Reston, VA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead4Change, a student leadership non-profit committed to empowering educators to develop student leaders, has proudly been named the preferred Leadership Partner of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization.

As FBLA’s preferred Leadership Partner, Lead4Change will provide students nationwide with access to its leadership curriculum that promotes hands-on learning through projects designed to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of leaders. This collaboration represents a shared mission to cultivate career-ready skills and foster community impact among students, ensuring they are prepared to succeed in the workforce and their communities.

"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with FBLA as their preferred Leadership Partner and give more students the opportunity to learn by doing," said John Hamilton, Executive Director of Lead4Change. "Both organizations are dedicated to helping students realize their full potential and equipping them with the tools they need to lead in today’s dynamic world. Through this partnership, we will be able to bring even more opportunities to FBLA members across the country."

FBLA members participating in Lead4Change will benefit from an engaging, service-learning experience aligned with leadership standards and best practices. The program empowers students to make a positive difference in their schools and communities by applying their leadership skills to real-world challenges, helping them grow both personally and professionally.

"This partnership with Lead4Change is a significant step forward in our mission to prepare students for career success," said Randy W. Fiser, FBLA’s Interim President and CEO. "With Lead4Change, our members gain access to a powerful program that complements our goals and values, inspiring students to lead with confidence and integrity."

Lead4Change and FBLA look forward to working closely to provide members with enriching experiences, educational resources, and leadership opportunities that will impact their futures.