First-ever Indigenous water docuseries, “Water Worlds”, set to premiere on APTN in January 2025

VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Worlds Productions Ltd. today announces the upcoming premiere of an all-new docuseries Water Worlds , the first-of-its-kind Indigenous underwater series which explores the impact humans are having on our planet’s fragile aquatic life and ecosystems. This thought-provoking 13-part documentary series is narrated by award-winning actress Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Echo) and features the expertise of some of the top scientists in their field, including acclaimed Canadian cave diver, Jill Heinerth , and the late Phil Nuytten , who was of Métis heritage, and an internationally recognized pioneer of deep sea diving. The series premiere is set for January 9th, 2025 on APTN at 6pm PST / 9pm EST in English and 7pm PST / 10pm EST in Cree, with new episodes airing weekly.

Taking viewers on visually stunning journeys beneath the surface of oceans, lakes, and wetlands across Canada, Water Worlds is the brainchild of writer, director, and executive producer, Len Morrisette , and is the first-ever Indigenous underwater exploration documentary series to air in Canada. The series is a powerful showcase of reconciliation in action, highlighting the positive impacts of Indigenous and non-Indigenous groups working together under the guiding principle of Two-Eyed Seeing towards a common goal of reversing the damage done to our planet and preserving its aquatic ecosystems for future generations. Anchored by internationally renowned Cree-Métis actor Tantoo Cardinal as the show’s narrator, Water Worlds is at once inspiring, engaging, and educational.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this groundbreaking series, and to have a front row seat to see the work being done by leading scientists and Indigenous elders who are repairing the damage we humans have done to our oceans, rivers, and lakes,” says Tantoo Cardinal, the show’s narrator. “Narrating the series in both English and Cree - my Native language - was as fascinating of an experience as the underwater worlds we got to explore and I feel honoured to contribute to making a positive difference to our environment while inspiring the next generation of Youth to do the same. It is up to us to help make life safer for Mother Earth’s inhabitants, and this series empowers you to contribute to bettering our planet for the creatures that call it home in a practical way.”

“What started as a simple idea I scribbled on to a napkin in 2020 – when the world felt dark and at times, hopeless – has transformed into an incredible series on one of the most crucial topics facing our world today,” says Len Morrisette, Water Worlds’ creator, director, and executive producer. “Water is sacred to Indigenous people, and it has always played an integral, healing role in my own personal life. As a series, Water Worlds invites viewers into an experience of reconciliation in action, prompting each of us to take the initiative to protect our planet’s precious aquatic ecosystems.”

From the work being done in Haida Gwaii to protect the endangered Northern Abalone species and revitalize Glass Sea Sponge reefs to the stewardship initiatives by the Magnetawan First Nation in Georgian Bay to protect endangered turtle habitats – a culturally significant and at-risk species – scientists and Indigenous elders from coast to coast are working together to reverse some of the most pressing environmental problems needing our attention today. Water Worlds chronicles these environmental issues and what people are doing about it, while also inspiring viewers with practical, solutions-focused ideas that all of us can put into action.

“We wanted to make a captivating documentary series to inform people what can be done to help restore balance to our precious water environments, using the Indigenous guiding principle of Two-Eyed Seeing,” says Hilary Pryor, one of the show’s producers. “We see the power of change when we all work with each other and together become part of the solution. This series demonstrates how this kind of co-operation can be initiated - in every community.”

Water Worlds premieres Thursday, January 9th, 2025 at 6pm PST / 9pm EST on APTN in English and 7pm PST / 10pm EST in Cree.

Water Worlds is also available to stream on APTN lumi.

Funding support for Water Worlds is provided by APTN, the Canadian Media Fund, the Indigenous Screen Office, and the Governments of British Columbia and Canada. Additionally, dive gear for the series was provided by Sherwood Scuba and Akōna.

About Water Worlds

Water Worlds is a 13-part Indigenous documentary series produced by Water Worlds Productions Ltd. The series is narrated in English and Cree by internationally acclaimed actor, Tantoo Cardinal, and written, directed, and executive produced by Len Morrisette. Additional key team members include Kerriann Cardinal (producer), Hilary Pryor (producer), Ryan Dalgleish (executive producer and director of photography), Geoff Grognet (director of photography underwater), and Danny Mauro (associate producer, camera operator). Learn more at https://waterworlds.ca/ .

