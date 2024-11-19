Clinical Data Shows Fenugreek and Saffron Extracts Encourage Arousal, Lubrication and Satisfaction in Women

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lost your groove in the bedroom? Stress, age, hormones, and nutrition can impact a woman’s sex drive. This is something 44% of adult women, regardless of life phase, can attest to, according to a study in Obstetrics & Gynecology. Because libido is an integral part of women’s well-being, Life Extension has launched Sexual Health for Her. The hormone-free formula encourages arousal, promotes lubrication and supports sexual satisfaction with a blend of clinically studied fenugreek seed and saffron extracts.

“We wanted to offer female customers a formula with clinical data showing the efficacy of the ingredients,” explained Kristin Moskal, MS, a discovery research scientist at Life Extension. In addition to a standardized fenugreek seed extract, Life Extension’s expert formulators added saffron to help support adult women’s libido at every age. “In clinical studies, saffron and fenugreek seed extracts were shown to help improve sexual function scores and female sexual satisfaction compared to baseline and placebo, respectively.”

According to Dr. Crystal M. Gossard, DCN, Life Extension’s Educational Specialist, experiencing low libido shouldn’t be normalized as a part of “getting older,” mainly since it’s not limited to women going through menopause or in post-menopause. “Many adult women can experience sexual frustration at different times of their lives, which can negatively impact intimacy in relationships,” said Dr. Gossard. “Complementing lifestyle changes with a hormone-free dietary supplement can be a proactive way to keep the drive and intimacy alive.”

Sexual Health for Her is the newest addition to Life Extension’s women’s health line, which also includes Menopause Relief which helps relieve hot flashes, Estrogen Balance Elite to help support the body’s pathways for estrogen production*, Breast Health Formula, and FLORASSIST® Probiotic Women’s Health to support vaginal, digestive and immune health.

*This product is intended to promote estrogen but does not contain estrogen.





