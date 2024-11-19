Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment (Evaporative, Aqueous Deficient) Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: New Product Launches, Strategic Initiatives by Key Players, and Innovations Bolster Growth

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Type (Evaporative, Aqueous Deficient), Drug, Product, Dosage Form, Sales Channel, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dry eye syndrome treatment market size is expected to reach USD 10.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.97% from 2024 to 2030

The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the increasing use of screens, the rising geriatric population, and a heightened prevalence of eye diseases. The heightened use of devices with a screen, surging use of computers, and a decreased number of blinks are subsequently leading to the growth of evaporative dry eye syndrome globally. For instance, as per Frontiers Journal in 2021, when compared to pre-pandemic years, the use of screens has increased by 60-80% in adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. The exposure to the screen leads to a 66% decreased blinking rate, thus escalating the evaporation of tears and leading to dry eye disease.





Over-the-counter (OTC) products predominate the marketplace due to the extremely low acceptance of prescription products. For instance, only 10% of the diagnosed population is on prescription therapies, while 75% of the population has never tried prescription therapy. However, the number of patients diagnosed with dry eye syndrome accounts for 5-35% of overall ophthalmologist visits.



Moreover, existing products such as Xiidra and Restasis take months or weeks to demonstrate effects. In addition, as per eye consultants, these products have tolerability issues and a failure rate of as high as 50%. This depicts an unmet need in the market and is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for pipeline products expected to launch in the upcoming years. Moreover, regulations associated with the drugs further hamper the growth of the overall market. For instance, in 2020, Novartis had to voluntarily withdraw the use of Xiidra in Europe after regulators raised major objections to its use of xiidra.



Innovations and strategic initiatives by key players are driving the market. New product launch is a common strategy being used by the players. For instance, in October 2021, Tyrvaya (varenicline solution) nasal spray by Oyster Point Pharma was approved by the FDA as an alternative treatment approach.



Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Report Highlights

By type, evaporative dry eye syndrome held the largest share in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of the condition and heightened screen time

Based on dosage form, eye drops held the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to easy availability as well as increased preference for eye drop administration of the product

By drug, Restasis held the largest market share in 2023 owing to its high adoption as a prescription drug for dry eye treatment

Based on distribution channel, online pharmacies are expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to the increased consumer preference for online pharmacies owing to the convenience

North America dominated the market in 2023 due to the high prevalence of the disease, surging awareness, and enhanced treatment rate

The leading players in the Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment market include:

Novartis AG

AbbVie, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Oasis Medical

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Regional outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage

3.1.1. Parent Market Analysis

3.1.2. Ancillary Market Analysis

3.2. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market - Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing geriatric population

3.2.1.2. Increasing Prevalence of Dry Eye Syndrome

3.2.1.3. Robust product pipeline

3.2.1.4. Growing disease awareness and increasing use of contact lenses

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Competition from generic products

3.2.2.2. High cost of treatments and lack of awareness among the general population in low- and middle-income countries

3.3. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Pipeline Analysis

3.5. Pricing Analysis



Chapter 4. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Type Dashboard

4.2. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Aqueous Deficient Dry Eye Syndrome



Chapter 5. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Drug Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Drug Dashboard

5.2. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Drug Movement Analysis

5.3. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Drug, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Restasis

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Xiidra

5.6. Cequa

5.7. Eysuvis

5.8. Tyrvaya

5.9. Others



Chapter 6. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Product Dashboard

6.2. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Product Movement Analysis

6.3. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Cyclosporine

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Topical Corticosteroids

6.6. Artificial Tears

6.7. Punctal Plugs

6.7.2. Removable Punctal Plugs

6.7.3. Dissolvable Punctal Plugs

6.8. Oral Omega Supplements

6.9. Others



Chapter 7. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Dosage Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Dosage Form Dashboard

7.2. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Dosage Form Movement Analysis

7.3. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Dosage Form, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Gels

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.5. Eye Solutions

7.6. Capsules & Tablets

7.7. Eye Drops

7.8. Ointments



Chapter 8. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Sales Channel Dashboard

8.2. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Sales Channel Movement Analysis

8.3. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Sales Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Prescription

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.5. OTC



Chapter 9. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Dashboard

9.2. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

9.3. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.4. Hospital Pharmacies

9.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

9.5. Online Pharmacies

9.6. Retail Pharmacies



Chapter 10. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Categorization

11.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

11.3. Strategy Mapping

11.4. Company Profiles/Listing

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance (Net Revenue/Sales/EBITDA/Gross Profit)

11.4.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



