U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2025-2030, Featuring Eurofins Scientific, Pace Analytical Services, Intertek, Wuxi AppTec, Boston Analytical & Charles River Laboratories

The U.S. pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030. Technological advancements in the healthcare industry and an increase in end-users are the key factors driving the growth of the U.S. market.



Analytical testing services outsourcing allows companies to handle more complex or repetitive tasks while also assisting companies in concentrating on their core competencies. Enabling medical organizations to avoid developing specialized facilities and hiring staff, results in cost savings. The identification and measurement of ingredients in drugs or therapeutic solutions are included in pharmaceutical analytical testing. The market is anticipated to expand during the assessment period as a result of rising R&D investments and rising drug demand.





U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

The bioanalytical testing segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 52.2% in 2024 due to players in the biopharmaceutical industry spending money on R&D and a growing preference for outsourcing analytical testing.

By method development and validation segment, the extractable and leachable services held 23.55% segment share in 2024.

The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of 45.61% in 2024. Changing regulations for in vitro and in vivo tests, sophisticated technologies, and creative methods to reduce test complexity are some of the factors that are causing more pharmaceutical analytical testing services to be outsourced.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Pace Analytical Services Llc, and Intertek Group Plc are some of the major key players contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on end-user, biopharmaceutical companies are anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period due to an increase in the number of clinical trial registrations and market entrants.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

The leading players in the U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing market include:

West Pharmaceutical Services

SGS

Eurofins Scientific

Pace Analytical Services

Intertek Group

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Wuxi AppTec

Boston Analytical

Charles River Laboratories

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing innovation in testing services

3.2.1.2. Growing regulation, safety & quality requirements

3.2.1.3. Competitive Pricing Strategies

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Data insecurity

3.2.2.2. Third-party performance

3.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market: Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, By Services: Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, By Services: Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Services, 2018 - 2030

4.4. Bioanalytical Testing

4.4.1. Bioanalytical Testing Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Clinical

4.4.3. Non- Clinical

4.5. Method Development and Validation

4.5.1. Method Development and Validation Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Extractable and Leachable

4.5.3. Impurity Method

4.5.4. Technical Consulting

4.5.5. Other Method Validation Services

4.6. Stability Testing

4.6.1. Stability Testing Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Drug Substance

4.6.3. Stability Indicating Method Validation

4.6.4. Accelerated Stability Testing

4.6.5. Photostability Testing

4.6.6. Other Stability Testing Methods

4.7. Other Testing Services



Chapter 5. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, By End Use: Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, By End Use: Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2018 - 2030

5.4. Pharmaceutical Companies

5.5. Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.6. Contract Research Organizations



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Market Participant Categorization

6.2. Company Profiles

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Pace Analytical Services Llc

Intertek Group Plc

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

Wuxi AppTec, Inc.

Boston Analytical

Charles River Laboratories

