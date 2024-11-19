Solutions30 successfully completes €120 million debt refinancing

Solutions30, a European leader in rapid-response field services for the telecommunications, energy and IT sectors, today announces that it has successfully closed a €120 million credit facility. This new facility, arranged with a syndicate of eight core relationship banks, will refinance the Group’s existing bank debt and provide additional financial means for its continued expansion, notably in the Energy sector.

Amaury Boilot, Group General Secretary, commented: "In today’s challenging financing environment, securing the full refinancing of our bank debt under favorable economic conditions is a testament to the strength of our business model, the quality of our credit profile, and the confidence our lenders have in the Group’s long-term growth potential. This refinancing strengthens our financial foundation and provides the resources needed to support our continued expansion, both organically and through bolt-on acquisitions, while remaining aligned with our non-dilutive financing policy."

The new €120 million credit facility, maturing in 2031, extends the Group’s debt maturity profile. Its cost is tied to the 3-month Euribor, with spreads close to those of the existing debt facility.

This refinancing was structured by two leading French banks, BGL BNP Paribas and Société Générale, and has been finalized as of today.









About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1600 MWp. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30).

Indices: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Growth.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com.

