Stellantis Launches Third All-New, Multi-energy Platform: STLA Frame Offers Best-in-Class 690-Mile Electrified Range or 500-Mile BEV Range, Towing and Payload

Designed for full-size, body-on-frame trucks and SUVs, STLA Frame is versatile: supports internal combustion, hybrid, hydrogen, battery electric (BEV) and range-extender electric vehicle (REEV) technologies

The scalable STLA Frame is targeted to deliver best-in-class capabilities, including up to 690 mile/1,100 km of range with REEV and 500 mile/800km with BEV, 2,700-pound payload and 14,000-pound towing capacity

Dual electric drive modules (EDMs) deliver standard all-wheel drive capability with smooth, independent suspension

Engineered with high flexibility, STLA Frame features 400-volt and 800-volt EV architectures and offers DC fast charging up to 350 kW, adding 100 miles in just 10 minutes

Ram and Jeep ® brand vehicles are the first to use STLA Frame

AMSTERDAM, November 19, 2024 – Stellantis N.V. today unveiled the STLA Frame platform, a BEV-native, multi-energy platform engineered for full-size body-on-frame pickup trucks and SUVs – a critical segment in North America and select global markets.

Full-size truck and SUV owners demand uncompromised power and durability and prioritize capability, practicality and performance. STLA Frame platform is designed to deliver class-leading range of up to 690 miles/1,100 km with the REEV and 500 miles/800 km in BEV, a maximum towing capacity of 14,000 pounds (6,350 kg) and a payload rating of 2,700 pounds (1,224 kg). Additionally, the platform supports water fording up to 24 inches (610 mm), making it ready for challenging environments and diverse use cases.

Intended to underpin Stellantis full-size pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and SUVs, STLA Frame vehicles will initially be offered with an innovative propulsion lineup, including a full BEV system and a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) configuration. STLA Frame can also accommodate internal combustion, hybrid and hydrogen propulsion systems in the future.

The REEV system, which combines a battery, front and rear electric drive modules (EDMs), on-board generator and internal combustion engine, allows drivers to haul or tow heavy loads over extended distance without sacrificing range. With no direct mechanical path from the engine to the wheels, the generator powers the EDMs to propel the vehicle and recharges the battery as needed, ensuring extended range under load conditions, while benefitting from the torque of the electric engines that bring the vehicle’s dynamics to new heights.

“Like STLA Medium and STLA Large, STLA Frame combines an unprecedented range with new levels of capability and performance to offer best-in-class range, payload and towing for our customers who need reliable and powerful trucks and SUVs, to haul their families or power their businesses,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “With full EV and extended-range EV tech coming soon, we’re bringing ‘no compromise’ solutions to buyers who may be hesitant on trying their first electric vehicle. We’re proud of this engineering marvel and look forward to seeing it come to life in our upcoming product blitz on Jeep and Ram.”

Innovative Design for Strength and Efficiency

STLA Frame is built using advanced, high-strength steel, delivering improved durability and rigidity with less weight. The widened center section houses the battery pack, with reinforced frame rails that protect the battery in the event of a side impact. A full-length belly pan reduces aerodynamic drag to help maximize driving range, underscoring Stellantis’ commitment to efficiency without sacrificing performance.

The platform is designed for a BEV range of up to 500 miles/800 kilometers and a REEV range up to 690 miles/1,100 kilometers. It accommodates liquid-cooled battery packs ranging from 159 to more than 200 kilowatt-hours. It’s also engineered to accept future energy storage technologies, ensuring adaptability for years to come.

Stellantis designed and assembled front and rear EDMs, rated up to 250 kW, deliver all-wheel-drive capability and can propel a vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Flexible suspension designs, including air suspension, offer an optimized ride for diverse driving conditions and loading scenarios.

Key STLA Frame metrics:

Overall Length range: 216-234 inches (5,488-5,941 mm)

Overall Width range: 81.2-83.6 inches (2,062-2,124 mm)

Wheelbase range: 123.7-145.3 inches (3,143-3,690 mm)

Ground clearance range: 6.6-10.3 inches (168-262 mm)

Maximum tire diameter: 32.8/33 inches (834/838 mm)





Charging Flexibility and Bi-directional Power

STLA Frame supports fast charging. In BEV configurations, 800-volt DC fast charging up to 350 kW can add 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes, while REEVs can achieve up to 50 miles in 10 minutes with 400-volt DC fast charging at up to 175 kW.

Vehicles with STLA Frame are equipped with bi-directional charging capability, allowing the vehicle’s battery to charge another EV, power a home in an emergency, or feed electricity back to the grid.

Unique Multi-energy Approach

The STLA Frame platform is one of four global BEV platforms at the core of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Following the release of the STLA Medium in July 2023 and STLA Large in January 2024, this platform lineup ensures Stellantis can deliver the right solutions for customers based on a wide variety of electrification adoption scenarios. All Stellantis global platforms are designed and engineered for extended lifecycles via the interchangeability of battery cell chemistry, EDMs, power inverters and software control.

Stellantis is investing more than €50 billion in electrification through 2030 to reach its ambitious targets: 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the U.S. by 2030.

