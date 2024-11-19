Cutarelli Vision - Denver LASIK Now Offers In-Office Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE)

Denver, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

Denver, CO — Cutarelli Vision - Denver LASIK is proud to announce the expansion of its service offerings with the addition of the in-office Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE) procedure. This advanced vision correction option provides patients with the opportunity to improve their reading vision and eliminate the need for reading glasses or bifocals through a quick, six-minute procedure performed in a comfortable, familiar office environment.

The introduction of in-office RLE expands Cutarelli Vision's leadership position as Denver's and Colorado's premier provider of patient-centered laser and lens vision correction. With its expanded range of procedures, which now includes both laser and lens-based solutions for vision correction, Cutarelli Vision continues to set the standard for innovation and patient satisfaction in the field of eye care. The new offering is available at Cutarelli Vision's office-based surgery (OBS) center, conveniently located in Denver, Colorado.

The in-office RLE procedure is a reflection of Cutarelli Vision's ongoing commitment to making vision correction more accessible, comfortable, and convenient. Unlike traditional clinical settings, Cutarelli Vision's office-based surgery center offers a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. Patients are surrounded by the same compassionate staff members who guided them through their consultations, creating a sense of familiarity and comfort during the procedure.

One of the key benefits of the in-office RLE is the simplified payment process. Patients are able to take care of all financial aspects in a single, in-office transaction, eliminating the need for multiple bills or hidden fees. This streamlined approach to billing ensures that patients can focus entirely on their recovery, without the added stress of dealing with unexpected charges or administrative issues.

Additionally, the RLE procedure is designed with patient comfort in mind. Utilizing minimally invasive techniques, the procedure requires no IVs or needles, reducing anxiety and ensuring that the patient experience is as pleasant and stress-free as possible. The innovative technique also allows for both eyes to be treated on the same day, further minimizing disruptions to the patient's schedule.

"Patients truly appreciate having their vision correction procedures, like RLE, performed in our office-based surgery center," said Dr. Paul Cutarelli, MD, founder and medical director of Cutarelli Vision. "Not only do they feel reassured by seeing the same familiar faces, but they also enjoy the comfort of a non-hospital setting. Our streamlined payment process makes the entire experience easier for them, and the ability to treat both eyes on the same day eliminates the need for multiple visits. We've carefully designed this process to ensure our patients have peace of mind every step of the way."

Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE) is the ideal option for individuals seeking long-term vision correction that will last a lifetime. The procedure can be performed on one or both eyes in a single visit, offering a quick and effective solution for those looking to improve their vision rapidly. The addition of RLE to Cutarelli Vision's office-based surgery options highlights the practice's ongoing dedication to providing cutting-edge, patient-centered care.

For more information about Cutarelli Vision's Refractive Lens Exchange procedure or to schedule a consultation, visit cutarellivision.com or eyesfor55.com, or call 303-486-2020. Experience a new standard in vision care—where expertise meets exceptional comfort, convenience, and financial simplicity.

About Cutarelli Vision

Cutarelli Vision - Denver LASIK is a premier laser and lens vision correction practice in Denver, Colorado. 100% surgeon-owned and operated, Cutarelli Vision specializes in LASIK, cataract surgery, and Refractive Lens Exchange in a patient-friendly, office-based setting. Led by Dr. Paul Cutarelli, MD, the practice is known for providing the highest level of care and expertise, making it Colorado's top choice for LASIK, refractive lens exchange, cataract surgery, keratoconus treatment, and other advanced vision correction procedures.

